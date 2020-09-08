DECORAH, Iowa — Christina Dressler and Erin Keller, both of Racine, have been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Luther College. To be named to the dean’s list in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with eight hours of conventional grades and have no more than one “incomplete” credit hour.