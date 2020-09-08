 Skip to main content
DEAN'S LIST
Luther College

DECORAH, Iowa — Christina Dressler and Erin Keller, both of Racine, have been named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Luther College. To be named to the dean’s list in spring 2020, a student must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale, must have completed at least 12 credit hours with eight hours of conventional grades and have no more than one “incomplete” credit hour.

Millikin University

DECATUR, Ill. — Jonathan Neustifter of Racine made the 2020 spring dean’s list at Millikin University for earning a 3.50 or higher grade point average with at least 12 credits.

Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington has been named a spring 2020 distinguished scholar at Rockford University by earning at least a 3.75 grade point average with no grades below “C” and having completed all requirements for the semester.

Trinity Christian College

PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Abby Wiegers of Racine was named to the spring dean’s list at Trinity Christian College. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.

Union College

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — Hailey Stoltenberg of Racine was named to the dean’s list at Union College for the 2019-2020 school year for receiving at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year.

