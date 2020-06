CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Kaitlin Compernolle of Mount Pleasant and Morgan McCourt of Burlington were named to the spring 2020 dean's list at Southeast Missouri State University for having a minimum of a 3.75 grade point average with at least 12 credit hours.

St. Norbert College

DE PERE — The following students from Racine County were named to the St. Norbert College dean's list for the 2020 spring semester:

BURLINGTON: Catherine Zott.

RACINE: Mara Mandli, Alec Smith.

UNION GROVE: Matthew Holloway.

WATERFORD: Summer Thornton.

University of Iowa

IOWA CITY — The following students from Racine County made the 2020 spring semester dean's list at the University of Iowa:

BURLINGTON: Jonathan Robshaw.

RACINE: Rachel Gentile, Amanda Lopez.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

GREEN BAY — The following students from Racine County made the 2020 spring semester honor's roll at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay: