Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Nathan Koch of Franksville made the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University for the fall 2022 semester by achieving a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. Landin Hey of Waterford was named to the dean’s list. Students who make the dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Emerson College

BOSTON, Mass. — Gabrielle Goode of Caledonia earned dean’s list honors for the fall 2022 semester at Emerson College. The requirement is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for the semester.

University of Maryland

ADELPHI, Md. — Mateusz Lesniewski of Mount Pleasant and Tye Monteiro of Sturtevant were named to the fall semester dean’s list at the University of Maryland Global Campus. A student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5.