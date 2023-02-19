Augustana College

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — These students from Racine County were named to the dean’s list for the 2022-23 fall semester at Augustana College: Isabelle Phillips, Burlington; Angela Ruehle, Mount Pleasant; Natalie Shreck, Racine. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The following students from Racine County achieved the dean’s list at Belmont University for the fall 2022 semester: Madeline Herrera and Erin Kutsch, Mount Pleasant; Robert Thomas, Burlington. Eligibility includes a GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Nate Koch of Franksville was named to the president’s list at Coastal Carolina University with a 4.0 GPA.

Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Isabelle Craig of Waterford was named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Coe College. A student must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the term and rank in the top 10% of the student body.

Concordia University

SEWARD, Neb. — Angeline Wolfert of Waterford earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the fall 2022 honors list at Concordia University.

Edgewood College

MADISON — These students from Racine County have earned semester honors for the fall 2022 semester at Edgewood College: Emma Antlfinger and Grace Antlfinger, Burlington; Dazerien Hicks and Kyle Semrad, Racine; Stella Ruffalo, Mount Pleasant. Fulltime students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor. Semrad was also named to the dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester by maintaining a 3.75 GPA or higher.

Georgia College & State University

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Charlotte Aexel of Wind Lake was named to the president’s list at Georgia College & State University for the 2022 fall semester.

Georgia Southern University

STATESBORO, Ga. — Matthew Lamy of Waterford has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University. A student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Hamline University

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Elizabeth Schauer of Racine was named to the Hamline University College of Liberal Arts dean’s list for the fall 2022 term. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Lee University

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Daniela Frey of Waterford made the dean’s list during the Fall 2022 semester at Lee University. Recognition is earned by undergraduate students with a semester grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0.

Lewis University

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington was named to the dean’s list at Lewis University for the 2022 fall semester. Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5.

Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20% of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Students from Racine include Mason Santalucia and Marielle Banco.

Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — These students from Racine County were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University: Jared Brewer, Mount Pleasant; Jamie Finn, Racine. A student must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Southern New Hampshire University

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Arik Schall and Jacob Higgins, both of Racine, were named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.50 to 3.69 for the reporting term are named to the dean’s List.

Students from Racine who were named to the president’s list (3.7 and above) are: Mark Ney, Tanner Gaudes, Matthew Farmer, Burlington; Ryan Harmatys, Savannah Zello and Erik Borkhuis, Waterford; Daniel Kohl and Ammie Roberson, Racine.

The University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Grace Spiegelhoff of Burlington earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2022 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible.

University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Connor Petricek of Racine was named to the University of Minnesota’s dean’s list for completing 12 credits and maintaining a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the fall 2022 semester.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabella S. North of Waterford has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year by maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Timothy Peterson of Union Grove was named to the fall 2022 semester dean’s list at Upper Iowa University by earning a minimum 3.50 GPA.