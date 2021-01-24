Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the Bradley University fall 2020 dean’s List: Todd Manteufel, Franksville; Jonathan Michel, Waterford; Hannah Ramcke, Union Grove; and Hannah Wehr, Waterford.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Clarke University
DUBUQUE, Iowa — These students from Racine County were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the fall 2020 semester: Mya Johnson and Tye Ojala, Racine; Samantha Moehle, Waterford; and Caley Vogt, Burlington.
The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.65 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash. — Allison Holum and Caden Holum, both of Sturtevant, earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.
Southeast Missouri State University
APE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades.
University of Wisconsin- Eau Clairie
EAU CLAIRE — These students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire fall 2020 dean’s list:
Burlington: Annathea Brenneman, Riley Noonan, Brooke Nunn, Stella Trapp, Megan Wallace and Megan Way.
Caledonia: Kelly Koerber.
Mount Pleasant: Madison Carter.
Racine: Izabella Margosian.
Union Grove: Emilie Allen and Hannah Bryson.
Waterford: Cassidy Baranek, Rebecca Barrett, Olivia Cammers, Austin Gulbrandson, Kirsten Ranke and Alexander Roegner.
Wind Lake: Chloe Adamson and Gabrielle Renk.
To be eligible, a student must be in good academic standing, have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.70 and have completed at least 12 credits during the semester.
University of Wisconsin- River Falls
RIVER FALLS — These students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-River Falls fall semester dean’s list:
Burlington: Rebecca Ruffalo.
Caledonia: Caleb Uher.
Kansasville: Brea Fortier.
Racine: Cassidy Hanover, Dylan Jensen and Abigail Wick-Lambert.
Waterford: Rebecca Bender, Jennifer Fischer, Angelina Hill and Gabrielle Hill.
To be named to the dean’s list, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0.
University of Wisconsin- Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,600 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Racine County students honored include:
Highest Honors: Ellie Adams, Racine; Christopher Eaton, Mount Pleasant; Nichole Hougard, Union Grove; Tyler Karpinski, Racine; Sean Powers, Sturtevant; Maddi Triplett, Burlington;
High Honors: Emma Benzow, Kansasville; Natalie Brzack, Racine; Olivia Krumrai, Waterford; Kaleb Tenhagen, Sturtevant; Carli Uher, Caledonia;
Honors: Madison Crenshaw, Racine; Avianna Holmes, Sturtevant; Ashley Krygoski, Wind Lake; Joseph Martinsen, Waterford; Abigail Voge, Union Grove.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester:
Burlington: Cassidy Avery, Kendra Boyer and Caelab Caretta.
Franksville: Allison Wick.
Caledonia: Travis Yakich and Theresa Tajnai.
Racine: Bradley Bosak, Dylan Chirigotis, Sydni Haubrich and Emma McCarthy.
Mount Pleasant: Christian Lee and Madeline Richio.
Sturtevant: Amanda Brug and Brooke Dir.
Waterford: Ashley Pimentel, Rebecca Ratkowski and Grace Weide.
To be eligible for the dean’s list a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.