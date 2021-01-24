Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the Bradley University fall 2020 dean’s List: Todd Manteufel, Franksville; Jonathan Michel, Waterford; Hannah Ramcke, Union Grove; and Hannah Wehr, Waterford.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Clarke University

DUBUQUE, Iowa — These students from Racine County were named to the dean’s list at Clarke University for the fall 2020 semester: Mya Johnson and Tye Ojala, Racine; Samantha Moehle, Waterford; and Caley Vogt, Burlington.

The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.65 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 12 graded hours.

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Allison Holum and Caden Holum, both of Sturtevant, earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade point average to be listed.

Southeast Missouri State University