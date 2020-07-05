Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash. — Allison Holum of Sturtevant earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Milwaukee School of Engineering
MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering dean's list for the 2020 spring quarter:
Kansasville: Arielle Richards.
Racine: Drew Esson, Abby Kurtina, Karina Mora, Jason Werner.
Union Grove: Jacob Paulson (high honors).
Waterford: Nathaniel Buchholtz, Joshua Fay (high honors), Ashley Hancock.
Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive high honors.
Minnesota State University
MANKATO, Minn. — These students from Racine County were named to the academic high honor and honor lists (dean's lists) for the spring semester at Minnesota State University: Emily Bollendorf, Mount Pleasant; Erin Kost, Racine; Emily Selky, Racine; Emilee Thomas, Waterford.
University of Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Michael Sucharski of Burlington was named to the spring 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences dean's list. Students on the dean's list earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — These Wheaton College students from Racine County were named to the dean's list for the spring 2020 semester: Jenna Jossart, Sturtevant; Annie Rhoads and Jacob Rhoads, Mount Pleasant.
