Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, Wash. — Allison Holum of Sturtevant earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2020. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — These Racine County students were named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering dean's list for the 2020 spring quarter:

Kansasville: Arielle Richards.

Racine: Drew Esson, Abby Kurtina, Karina Mora, Jason Werner.

Union Grove: Jacob Paulson (high honors).

Waterford: Nathaniel Buchholtz, Joshua Fay (high honors), Ashley Hancock.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive high honors.

Minnesota State University