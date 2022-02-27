 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DEAN'S LIST

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the fall honors list for the 2021-2022 academic year. Students from Racine County include: Jenna Kerkman, Burlington; William Syty, Franksville; Ella Druktenis and Easton Williams, Mount Pleasant; Annika Crane, Amy Donaldson, Josephine Kellner and Seth Manchester, Racine; Brooke Edwards, Jordan Knutson, Hilarie Nigro and Brady Wilks, Union Grove; Grace Baker, Waterford; Michael Magulski, Wind Lake. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA.

