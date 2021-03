CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY

OMAHA, Neb. — These Racine County residents were named to the Creighton University College of Arts and Sciences dean's list for fall 2020: Ethan Wilkins, Racine; Jordanne Orlowski, Mount Pleasant. Full-time students who earn a 3.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale are eligible.

MANKATO STATE UNIVERSITY

MANKATO, Minn. — These Racine County students were named to the Mankato State University honor list by earning a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average: Jacob Hanson, Burlington; Rebecca Borowski, Franksville; Emelia Selky, Racine; Jiameng Zhou, Waterford; Emilee Thomas, Wind Lake.

To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — These students from Racine County were named to the Mount Mary University fall 2020 dean's list: Amy L. Correa, Sophia L. Smetana Wagner and Catrice L. Vukodinovich, Burlington; Emily A. Cabaltera and Janet R. Pawlowski, Mount Pleasant; Nina K. Olsen and Karley-Jo M. Vega, Racine.