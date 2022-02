AUGUSTANA COLLEGE

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — These Racine County students were named to the dean’s list for the 2021-22 fall semester at Augustana College: Angela Ruehle, Mount Pleasant; Natalie Shreck, Racine; Jack Vozel, Burlington. Students who have earned this academic honor have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a four-point scale.

CARTHAGE COLLEGE

KENOSHA — More than 600 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Students from Racine County include:

Burlington: Austin Adam, Megan Baumeister, Asher Boucher, Erin Gasser, Hayden Kempken, Michelle LaMeer, Morgan Tracy, Joseph Zuleger.

Caledonia: Ydalia DeLeon, Lisa Traxel.

Franksville: Matthew Colinelli, Diego Fuentes, Natalie Vitek.

Mount Pleasant: Nina Alfano, Camila Alfaro, Brian Dean, Iman Deanparvar, Ashley Gorman, Felicity Smith.

Kansasville: Kenna Beth.

Racine: Rachel Anderson, Gabriella Angelini, Brenden Baugrud, Austin Belkin, Lizeth Brito, Liam Carls, Erik Carlson, Hannah Cotter, Elisa Douglas, Claudia Gomez, Connor Goodno, Aubriana Gordon, Samantha Hendricks, Grace Hunnicutt, Elaina Kadamian, Emily Kelley, Payton Krogh, Riley LaFave, Olivia Lutterman, Logan Marino, Adan Matsen, Isaiah McCoy, Michael McMurray, Nicole Mills, Stephanie Miranda, Katherine Nelson, Ian Rognerud, Abigail Roushia, Jacquelyn Sambrano, Antonia Sosa, Angelica Spino, Daniel Weir, Vincent Wentorf, Brooke Westfall.

Sturtevant: Jessica Clevenger, Eleanor Riley, Jessica Schultz.

Union Grove: Aryana Kovach.

Waterford: Abigail Ciesielczyk.

Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.

Editor’s note: The list that ran on Jan. 31 for Carthage College was an incomplete list.

EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

MADISON — The following Racine County students have earned semester honors for the fall 2021 semester at Edgewood College: Emma Klein and Caitlyn Matson, Burlington; Kyle Semrad, Racine; Marisa Spiering, Waterford; Isaiah Wright, Franksville.

Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ATLANTA, Ga. — Rohan Banerjee of Racine made the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

GONZAGA UNIVERSITY

SPOKANE, Wash. —Cadem Holum of Sturtevant has earned placement on the Gonzaga University president’s list for fall semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

MINNESOTA STATE UNIVERSITY

MANKATO, Minn. — Emilee Thomas of Wind Lake was on the honor list for the fall semester at Minnesota State University. Students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list

ST. OLAF COLLEGE

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The following Racine County students have been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester: Sydney Robson, Burlington; Evan Schlicht, Mount Pleasant. The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH

DULUTH, Minn. — The University of Minnesota Duluth has announced its dean’s list for fall semester 2021. Students on the list include Jacqueline R. Jares of Waterford who achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Lincoln J. Bargender of Caledonia has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Notre Dame for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2021 semester.

UNIVERSITY OF TAMPA

TAMPA, Fla. — Grace Spiegelhoff of Burlington earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the fall 2021 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Eric Wisowaty of Waterford was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at The University of Utah.

UW-MADISON

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Students from Racine County include:

Burlington: Josh Amann, Jessa Burling, Kimberly Chappell, Caleb Daubner, Cecelia Donegan, Shauna Drew, Ryan Follis, Brian Fremgen, Emily Garcia, Jesse Garwood, Grace Geyso, Lucy Hearden, May Jagodzinski, Cece James, Katherine Jensen, Kaden Kafar, Gabriel King, Grace Lashbrook, Graham Lemke, Nicole Lipecki, Sam Lois, Jacob Ludwig, Jacob Lyon, Natlie McCourt, Madeline Morrell, Lucas Morrical, Nathan Nguyen, Trinity Northrop, Kiara Quilling, Connor Raboine, Courtney Raboine, Ben Rummler, Meghan Savaglia, Jacob Smith, Connor Torpy, Claire Turke, Emily Ustianowski, Andrew Zeman, Leah Zinnen.

Caledonia: Young Kim, Andrew Peterson, Alexander Raskin, Natalie Tinsen, Claire Wierschke.

Franksville: Chase Bloxdorf, Lauryn Gullberg, Madelyn Hansen, Eric Howard, Jacob Matuszek, Olivia Peterson, Alex Pudzisz and Christopher Pudzisz.

Kansasville: Peter Rockwell.

Mount Pleasant: Aaron Anderson, Hannah Bounds, Audrey Braun, Cal Dudley, Sarah Frickensmith, Ella Gonzales, Anna Greulich, Dong-Yon Kim, Christopher Kozenski, Achyut Krishnan, Drake Miller, Rick Moe, Zachary Nicpon, Dylan Olson, Jay Patel, Jacob Pellinen, Makayla Pesch, Jenna Pruess, Ben Rosinski, Laura Seitz, Taylor Shufelt, Ryan Smith, Amanda Stargardt, Lukas Tenuta and Brianna Tobin.

Racine: Lydia Abts, Lucas Altenbach, Justin Baerwald, Blake Baranowski, Elise Brennan, Jack Chiapete, James Dreifuerst, Chase Folker, Margaret Ford, Matthew Gehne, Sarah Gesner, Baylor Haen, Rafael Hernandez, Edward Hodges, Anna Janke, Amanda Kemper, Sarah Kolanowski, Jenna Marcinkus, Alaya Mayfield, Kevin Nuno, Edward Opichka, Willow Pae, Alexander Parizek, Khush Patel, Rupen Patel, Madilynn Peterson, Bridget Pettinger, Tony Pitrof, Griffin Radtke, Nicole Recupero, Jacob Reynolds, Tia Ricchio, Yvett Sanchez, Emma Schatz, Lillian Schoone, Samantha Skaar, Shane Smiley, Shannon Stulo, Mary Torine, Jessa Van Gorp, Nathan Zawicki.

Sturtevant: Nadiah Ali, Liah Bauer, Katherine Feick, Ashley Freitag, Kaitlin Hutchinson.

Union Grove: Alici Jozefowski, Brenna Lekschas, Morgan Lekschas, Leah Lofquist, Brock Luedtke, Laurel Sutherland, John

Tromp.

Waterford: Aaron Applebee, Zoe Burczyk, Hania Dahms, Megan Draheim, Larissa Foley, Tyler Graczyk, Jenna Heinze, Audrey Human, Nyah Kohler, Hailey Lichey, Matthew Lilla, Krista Lirette, Emily Nicholls, Kayla Parker, Kourtney Peterson, Ali Pope, Cassie Questad, Sophia Schoenfeld, Ryan Severson, Peyton Strasser, Lindsey Stugard, Nicole Vizer, Cj Westover.

Wind Lake: Quentin Jehn, Claire Terp.

Wind Point: Victoria Walker.

To be eligible for the dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements.

UW-MILWAUKEE

MILWAUKEE — The following students from Racine County have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2021 semester:

Burlington: Cassidy Askin, Alison Barth, Halie Behnke, Daniel Capozzi, Emma Costabileo, Annalise Devall, Daniel Drew, Alena Ekornaas, Gregory Gagnon, Sarah Gannon, Kayli Humphrey, Abigail Koenen, Heidi Ludwig, Ella Manssen, Kylie Ott, Austin Podella, Alexa Rivadeneyra, Alexis Rodriguez, Jessica Salaja.

Caledonia: Brandon Buckner, Ameer Eweisi, Grant Henderson, Wyatt Koelsch, Edward Meyer, Emily Yourich.

Elmwood Park: Haydn Flores, Shelby Woods.

Franksville: Ella Beth, Molly O’Regan, Morgan Wright, Jon Zimmerman.

Kansasville: Anna Truebenbach.

Mount Pleasant: Erik Andersen, Cheyanna Blunt, Molly Brenner, Michele Canfield, Emma Donovan, Marina Febela, Szuyann Fong, Carley Garofalo, Mara Lake, Giulianna Pela, Erica Robinson, Corrina Selbera, Hailey Shaw, Rileigh Smith-Hopkins, Rachael Van Beek, Benjamin Wensing, Ruby Zogg, Sophie Zogg.

Racine: Mayle Aburto, Holli Anderson, Alexander Bauer, Emily Behrendt, Morgan Brooks, Matthew Brzack, Brooke Charon, Danielle Christensen, Rachel Comande, Johanna Currey, Hannah Curty, Onisha Dale, Uriel Desantiago, Abigail Dineen, Alyssa Eggert, Logan Farrington, Dakota Gordon, Christiane Herrmann, Dennis Isein, Jada Ivey, Mason Janowiak, Cayla Julius, Mirko Jusuf, Christian Katt, Grace Kolesar, Jenna Leslie, Katherine Liapis, Alejandra Martinez, Karime Martinez-Ponce, Austin Metzger, Levi Montee, Justin Nguyen, Jacob Potter, Kathryn Rozzoni, Emmanuel Saldivar, Alyssa Steele, Megan Steensen, Mallory Stenstrom, Daniel Szwed, Sara Tessmer, Justin Waller.

Sturtevant: Morgan Connaughton.

Union Grove: Samantha Alberth, Nicole Frump, Kelly Kiiskila, Tyler Krause, Payton Schauer.

Waterford: Amaya Barker, Kayla Braun, Marissa Bray, Olivia Busch, Cassidy Flintrop, Stephen Foley, Adam Hauke, Kayla Heinze, Victoria Jastroch, Ashley Klibowitz, Anthony Miles, Payton Trieglaff, Joshua Vizer, Jonathan Zweifel.

Wind Lake: Leah Holterman, Nicole Stoesser, Bennett Zacher.

Wind Point: Anton Langbruttig, Calvin Ottaway.

