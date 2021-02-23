CARTHAGE COLLEGE
KENOSHA — More than 1,000 students have been named to the Carthage College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester. Racine County students named to the dean’s list are:
Racine: Rachel Anderson, Andre Antreassian, Brenden Baugrud, Austin Belkin, Liam Carls, Erik Carlson, Hannah Cotter, Ayanna Crenshaw, Jayden Davis, Trey Eckert, Shannon Gegare, Aubriana Gordon, Gretchen Koepsel, Payton Krogh, Stephanie Miranda, Bethany Nichols, Daniel Nichols, Noemi Norman, Briana Nuno, Haley Olson, Julia Olson, Alexandria Olszewski, Tanner Ostrowski, Vishal Patel, Mariam Rodriguez, Jacquelyn Sambrano, Karen Sancha, Adele Senzig, Zachary Shawhan, Antonia Sosa, Isabella Spino, Sophia Tajnai, Brian Weir, Daniel Weir.
Burlington: Austin Adam, Megan Baumeister, Asher Boucher, Michelle Lameer, Alexandria Naber, Morgan Tracy, Bennett Wright.
Caledonia: Owen Beck.
Franksville: Matthew Colinelli, Hannah Tuinstra, Steven Wright.
Kansasville: Faith Trebiatowski.
Mount Pleasant: Brian Dean, Jacob Del Negro, Samantha Hendricks, Felicity Smith.
Sturtevant: Mary Camarena, Angelina Coolidge.
Union Grove: Abigail Hogan, Giulia Hoke, Anna Faust.
Waterford: Abigail Ciesielczyk, Katiann Nelson, Emily Smith.
ELMHURST UNIVERSITY
ELMHURST, Ill. — Colton Kraus of Racine is among the students named to the Elmhurst University dean’s list for the fall term of the 2020-2021 academic year. The dean’s list is composed of students who attained a grade point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.0).
LEWIS UNIVERSITY
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington was named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.
MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University:
Burlington: Elinor Clough, Evelia Guerrero, Haley Hovland, Benjamin McDermit, Brynn Mesec, Simon Pedone.
Caledonia: Daniel Hall.
Mount Pleasant: Andrew Beugnet, Jason Beugnet, Kaela Beugnet, Steven Beugnet, Madisen Donovan, Melody Dunk-Chapman, Jack Moyer, Hannah Parsons, Jenna Perez, Taylor Totka.
Racine: Sarah Aaron, Ashley Bodi, Hailey Burmeister, Emily Bustillos, Emma Coady, Louise Ehrhardt, Katherine Gumina, Justin Hendricks, Kelly Laing, Emily Lamberton, Peter Lamberton, Keyaira Marshall, Chaman Nagra, Zola Peterson, Raul Rueda, Khushbeen Virk.
Union Grove: Samuel Rampulla, Samantha Roushia.
Waterford: Audrey Eshleman, Joshua Jendusa, Morgan Saltzmann, Tiffany Stiewe, John Syburg.
Wind Lake: Hayes Wass.
To make the dean’s list, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the fall 2020 semester and have no disqualifying grades. The GPA threshold varies by college.
QUINCY UNIVERSITY
QUINCY, Ill. — Ashley Gerber of Racine was named to the Quincy University dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Morgan McCourt of Burlington has been named to the Southeast Missouri State University president’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the list earned a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below an A and received no failing grades.
UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE
DUBUQUE, Iowa — Jordann Huisinga of Burlington was appointed to the fall semester 2020 academic dean’s list at the University of Dubuque by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-
LA CROSSE
LA CROSSE — These Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year by earning not less than a 3.5 semester grade point average and carrying a minimum of 12 credits:
Burlington: Kelly Aldrich, Braydon Chart, Jacob Cramlet, Conner Demers, Faith Fisher, Kat Fitzgerald, Sean Heckler, Allison Henderson, Alex Hofer, Oswaldo Jimenez, Hannah Ketterhagen, Jake Klug, John Kubiak, Jackson Lang, Chloe Ohlfs, Bethany Peternell, Talya Reesman, Isabelle Roe, Amanda Sabourin, Ashley Schmalfeldt, Kylee Stauss, Matthew Stevens, Brandon Swantz, Courtney Torretta, Ricky Von Drasek, Claire Walby, Rachel Way, Samantha Weiler, Jazmine Yambor, Mackenzie Zwiebel.
Caledonia: Trent Lisiecki, Emily Yourich.
Franksville: Allison Murray, Kaitlyn Shiels, Meghan Timler.
Kansasville: Kenna Beth, Anthony Moreno.
Mount Pleasant: Hana Church, Emma Donovan, Michele Friesema, Katie Jester, Eliana Lockhart, Adam May, Nicole Meisner, Emily Poisl.
Racine: Kara Buchaklian, Isabelle Buhler, Maddie Douglass, Cierra Gulbronson, Paige Hagemann, Kelsey Kemper, Katie Newborg, Hailey Polk, Kinzie Reischl, Megan Runkel, Liam Shannon, Quinn Shannon, Leah Topp, Guy Van Dis, Sunshine Vue, Sophie Wentorf.
Sturtevant: Annika Christensen, Kayley Coppage, Janny Fonk.
Union Grove: Josie Beard, Kali Kramer, Alyssa Kus, Angel Schneider.
Waterford: Samuel Allen, Aidan Anderson, Courtney Beaston, Alli Gulbrandson, Sydney Jares, Megan Kempken, Tom Lestan, Miranda Meyers, David Mlachnik, Ryann Mullins, Madelyn Orlick, Elizabeth Osborne, Michael Schimelfenyg, Alyssa Schlieper, Gabrielle VanBolhuis, Joshua Werry, Ann Westra, Matthew Wright.
Wind Lake: Alivia Almquist, Morgan Clemence, Abby Lemke, Nicole North, Savannah Rygiewicz, Dallas Stritchko.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN
LINCOLN, Neb. — These Racine County students were among nearly 6,800 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2020-21 academic year: Mckenna K. Lewis, Franksville; Stephen J. Hintz and Isabella S. North, Waterford.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH
OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in fall 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities).
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits (excluding pass/fail courses). The term GPA requirement for honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean’s list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0. Honor students from Racine County are:
DEAN’S LIST
Burlington: Mackenzie Booth, Rylee Jacobson, Kaitlyn Jones, Isabella Longoria, Joseph Pavelsek, Tayllor Tracy.
Franksville: Katie Fruth.
Racine: Adrienna Bode, Aminah Diagne, Melissa Lui, Norah McCauley, Delaney Pestka, Meredith Schell, Amber Schuls, Jake Zimmermann.
Sturtevant: Samantha Boettcher.
Union Grove: Riley Calouette, Konner Goetsch, Kaitlyn Krause, Jacey Staven.
Waterford: Erica Bills, Eli Brahm, Jacob Fischer, Gabrielle LePine, Richard LePine, Hannah Merlo, Senior, Zakari Slusar, Brianna Smith.
HONOR ROLL
Burlington: Samantha Christiansen, Mahala Hansen, Courtney Hegemann, Payton Kretschmer, Jack Miller, Kayla Rasmussen, Nayma Salazar-Flores, Benjamin Scopp, Steven Steinberger, Braden Willkomm.
Caledonia: Madison Horstman.
Franksville: Megan Barber, Ella Beth, Darren Criplean, Marlo Criplean.
Mount Pleasant: Ashley Jimenez, Alyssa Olson.
Racine: Reyna Buchroeder, Sariah Caveney, Destiny Francois, Louis Guzman, Brittney Harrison, Rashaad Henderson, Taylor Knaus, Alexzandra Marzette, Erica Meredith, Ayla Moesch, Samantha Molbeck, Cassandra Montano, Adrian Vital, Alyssa Wastradowski, Lauryn Wiedholz.
Sturtevant: Mikayla Haase, Sarah Holst.
Union Grove: Kaitlyn Alexander, Marlo Kramer, Mya Savage, Daphne Sieg, Brooke Witek.
Waterford: Sarah Christensen, Sarah Czuta, Brooklyn Flintrop, Kirk Kaldor, Sierra Koch, Abby Lentz, Katelyn Puetz, Allison Smith, Peyton Strasser, Marlo Wolf-Dixon.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-PLATTEVILLE
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announces its chancellor’s list and dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The chancellor’s list honors students with perfect 4.0 grade point averages. The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for dean’s list honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
CHANCELLOR’S LIST
Burlington: Samantha Bauman and Alyssa Wawrzyniakowski.
Franksville: Tara Abramson and Megan Goessl.
Union Grove: Veronica Tenhagen
Waterford: Eric Ranke.
DEAN’S LIST
Burlington: Samantha Bauman, Boone Bubner, Rebecca Polheber, Kaylee Stowell, Alyssa Wawrzyniakowski, Jordan Welch.
Franksville: Tara Abramson, Megan Goessl.
Kansasville: Jacob Toltzman.
Mount Pleasant: Samantha Haschker, Peyton Johnson, Hannah Klinkhammer, Keith Redell.
Racine: James Cairns, Mikala Lewis, Neil Monson, Reese Rognsvoog, William Sullivan.
Sturtevant: Alex Kutka.
Union Grove: Cheyenne Koeppen, Sawyer Richardson, Veronica Tenhagen.
Waterford: Maximilian Heberling, Margaret Nicholls, Eric Ranke, Hannah Rench.