Sturtevant: Mary Camarena, Angelina Coolidge.

Union Grove: Abigail Hogan, Giulia Hoke, Anna Faust.

Waterford: Abigail Ciesielczyk, Katiann Nelson, Emily Smith.

ELMHURST UNIVERSITY

ELMHURST, Ill. — Colton Kraus of Racine is among the students named to the Elmhurst University dean’s list for the fall term of the 2020-2021 academic year. The dean’s list is composed of students who attained a grade point average of 3.75 or higher (out of a possible 4.0).

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington was named to Lewis University’s dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester. Students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

MARQUETTE UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University:

Burlington: Elinor Clough, Evelia Guerrero, Haley Hovland, Benjamin McDermit, Brynn Mesec, Simon Pedone.