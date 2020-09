SUPERIOR — Melissa Grigg and Kristen Kaprelian of Racine have been named to University of Wisconsin-Superior dean’s list for academic achievement during the summer 2020 semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Gateway Technical College announced students who have earned the honor of being included on the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. This award is reserved for those students who completed at least six hours of post secondary course work — not including development/remedial credits — and achieved a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Racine County students on the list are: