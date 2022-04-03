BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

WACO, Texas — Sam Beyer of Union Grove was among Baylor University students named to the dean’s academic honor list for the fall 2021 semester. Students honored earned a minimum semester GPA of 3.7 with no grade lower than a “C.”

CEDARVILLE UNIVERSITY

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Christian St. John of Union Grove and Brookelyn Tuinstra of Franksville were named to the dean’s list at Cedarville University for fall 2021. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester.

CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY ANN ARBOR

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Cassandra Allard of Racine was named to the fall honors list at Concordia University Ann Arbor for the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.6 GPA.

DRAKE UNIVERSITY

DES MOINES, Iowa — Megan Traxel of Racine has been named to the president’s list at Drake University by earning a perfect 4.0 GPA during the fall 2021 semester. Michael Stiewe of Waterford has been named to the dean’s list by maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brady Fields of Burlington has been named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University for the fall 2021 semester. Students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

LEWIS UNIVERSITY

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — Rachel Fosler of Burlington has been named to the Lewis University dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester. Students must have a GPA of at least 3.5 and with no “D” or “F” grades.

MILLIKIN UNIVERSITY

DECATUR, Ill. — Jonathan Neustifter of Racine is among the outstanding undergraduates who have been named to the dean’s list at Millikin University for the fall 2021 semester. Students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

OHIO UNIVERSITY

ATHENS, Ohio — Abby Decker of Racine has been named to the Ohio University fall 2021 dean’s list. Students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.

QUINCY UNIVERSITY

QUINCY, Ill. — Ashley Gerber of Racine was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester at Quincy University. Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington is announced as a fall 2021 distinguished scholar at Rockford University. The honor goes to full-time students who earned at least a 3.75 GPA.

UNIVERSITY OF DUBUQUE

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Elizabeth Stoffel of Burlington and Lucy Sebranek of Waterford have been appointed to the fall semester 2021 academic dean’s list at The University of Dubuque. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA-LINCOLN

LINCOLN, Neb. — Isabella Sarah North of Waterford has been named to the deans’ list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

