DEAN’S LIST

EDGEWOOD COLLEGE

MADISON — These Racine County students have earned semester honors for the fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College: Olivia Antlfinger, Burlington; Kelley Becker and Kyle Semrad, Racine; Trinity Schmidt, Mount Pleasant; Marisa Spiering, Waterford. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.

GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY

ATLANTA, Ga. — Rohan Banerjee of Racine and John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2020 at Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington has been named a fall 2020 distinguished scholar at Rockford University by earning at least a 3.75 grade point average with no grades below “C.”

UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA