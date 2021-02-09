EDGEWOOD COLLEGE
MADISON — These Racine County students have earned semester honors for the fall 2020 semester at Edgewood College: Olivia Antlfinger, Burlington; Kelley Becker and Kyle Semrad, Racine; Trinity Schmidt, Mount Pleasant; Marisa Spiering, Waterford. Full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average for the semester are eligible for this honor.
GEORGIA INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY
ATLANTA, Ga. — Rohan Banerjee of Racine and John Schmidt of Burlington earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2020 at Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.
ROCKFORD UNIVERSITY
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa of Burlington has been named a fall 2020 distinguished scholar at Rockford University by earning at least a 3.75 grade point average with no grades below “C.”
UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — These Racine County residents were named to the presidents list for the fall 2020 term at the University of Alabama: Reagan McKeown, Franksville; Emma Milonas, Racine; Faith Moerke, Waterford. They maintained academic records of 4.0 (all A’s).
UNIVERSITY O F IOWA
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Rachel Gentile of Racine and James Keeker of Kansasville were named to the University of Iowa dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CROOKSTON
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Natalie Koke of Racine was named to the fall semester 2020 chancellor’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston. To qualify, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 4.0 grade point average.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON
MADISON — The following students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s dean’s list and dean’s honor list for completing a minimum of 12 graded credits during the fall 2020 semester. Each university school or college at UW-Madison sets its own grade point average requirements for students to be eligible for the dean’s list or dean’s honor list:
DEAN’S LIST
Burlington: Bridi Allen, Jessa Burling, Caleb Daubner, Savannah Donegan, Shauna Drew, Tyler Duesing, Brian Fremgen, Jesse Garwood, Lucy Hearden, Quentin Holle, Emily Johnson, Nicole Lipecki, Zachary Lipecki, Hannah Lois, Jacob Ludwig, Reid Moen, Jessica Noble, Trinity Northrop, Jessica Reiners, Adam Simmons, Jacob Smith, Claire Turke, Devon Wanasek and Olivia Weis.
Caledonia: Claire Wierschke.
Franksville: Chase Bloxdorf, Jacob Genal, Lauryn Gullberg, Erin Long, Riley Morrison and Olivia Peterson.
Kansasville: Joey Cleveland.
Mount Pleasant: Hannah Bounds, Ethan Evans, Sofia Ferrer, William Gittens, Anna Greulich, Megan Hutchison, Leon’Quel Jackson, Achyut Krishnan, Kealy Marnell, Anna Milonas, Rick Moe, Zachary Nicpon, Dylan Olson, Gabriel Perez, Jenna Pruess, Amber Schmaling, Abigail Smith, Ryan Smith, Amanda Stargardt, Joseph Tate and Lukas Tenuta.
Racine: Isabelle Anderson, Meg Cerny, Tongzhuo Chang, Madyson Chao, Jack Chiapete, Hunter Cochran, Cal Dudley, Savanna Gain, Matthew Gehne, Sarah Gesner, Joshua Gregory, Baylor Haen, Nicholas Harron, Anna Janke, Madisen Johnson, May Kohler, Buddy Ladwig, Steffani Manna, Luke McVeigh, Joshua Mioduszewski, Brock Naidl, Collin Nguyen, Katarina Nikolic, Sofia Nikolic, John Boomelina, Alex Pope, Kali Ramirez, Harshitha Rangasamy, Nicole Recupero, Vanessa Reza, Tia Ricchio, Emma Schatz, Vienne Seitz, Caitlyn Steensen, Ashley Tate, Alexis Thomas and Julia Wernicke.
Sturtevant: Rocky Barr, Mary Fonk, Dianne Tebbe and Liz Torhorst.
Union Grove: James McKnight, Taylor Meredith and Emily Zeller.
Waterford: Zoe Burczyk, Drew DeGreef, Nolan DeGreef, Megan Draheim, Mitchell Drenzek, Nicole Klein, James Klimek, Nyah Kohler, Christine Kortendick, Jared Krattiger, Ali Pope, Cassie Questad and Benjamin Schulz.
Wind Lake: Sami Deakin, Claire Terp and Amanda Veley.
DEAN’S HONOR LIST
Burlington: Kira Allen, Morgan Anderson, Kimberly Chappell, Taylor Chappell, Ryan Follis, Derek Koenen, Sam Lois, Natalie McCourt, Madeline Morrell, Lucas Morrical, Nathan Nguyen, Connor Raboine, Meghan Savaglia, Max Schilling, Tucker Strommen, Connor Torpy and Leah Zinnen.
Caledonia: Young Kim and Elizandra Sandoval.
Franksville: Collin Doerflinger, Eric Howard, Emma Mortensen, Alex Pudzisz, Christopher Pudzisz and Taylor Schneider.
Kansasville: Allison Dujua.
Mount Pleasant: Christopher Kozenski, Allie Kutsch, Lindsey Moffatt, Makayla Pesch, Olivia Scumaci, Laura Seitz, Taylor Shufelt and Briannna Tobin.
Racine: Savannah Ahnen, Lucas Altenbach, Maxwell Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Justin Baerwald, Elise Brennan, Ethan Ferguson, Alexis Ford, Margaret Ford, Vincent Guardiola, Andrew Harron, Amanda Kemper, Jenna McReynolds, Brandon Nielsen, Kevin Nuno, Leanne Potter, Griffin Radtke, Jacob Reynolds, Yvett Sanchez, Theresa Schinkowitch, Samantha Skaar, Andrew Smith, Zachary Topel and Mary Torine.
Sturtevant: Ashley Freitag and Victor Mendoza.
Waterford: Ruby Bilda, Shep Daggett, Tyler Graczyk and Kourtney Peterson.
Wind Lake: Cassie Barwick.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER
WHITEWATER — These students from Racine County were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester:
Burlington: Nathaniel Berg, Bryce Boeckenstedt, Derek Borchardt, Zach Campbell, Hannah Chart, Brooke Chilcoat, Kate Daujotas, Lauren Dufek, Chaz Endemann, Kristy Fitzgerald, Gavin Foote, Anna Hackbarth, Rachel Hassmann, Caitlyn Jacobsen, Alexia Kach, Chloe Kleeman, Elizabeth Klein, Frank Koehnke, Abby Kolczaski, Meranda Kuwik, Ben Laskowski, Alexis Lois, Sarah Mangless, Paige Manssen, Molly Miller, Nicole Miller, Victoria Miller, Grace Narayanan, Andy Nickel, Adan Ojeda, Justin Paasch, Dylan Peterson, Tara Petrozelli, Chase Pirocanac, Samantha Reesman, Hannah Robinson, Julie Roznik, Jakob Scholze, Cameron Schrader, Kat Schwind, Jessica Sponholtz, Aaron Sturdevant, Riley Trimberger, Tom Trocke, Kayle Trott, Hannah Uhen, Michael Wasmund and Quinn Wiley,
Franksville: Michael Brown, Stephanie Clausing, Mitchell Gibson, Lauren Gresk, Konnor Kamm, Grace Klawinski, Amy Kozenski, Julia Schroeder,
Kansasville: Heather Fortner and Chloey Menarek.
Mount Pleasant: Christopher Breezee, Eric Duda, Adriana Green, Michael Haase, Dalton Heffel, Abigail Kestler, Grace Lefeber, Hannah Nelson, Justin Norris, Harsh Patel, Catherine Perrault, Tessa Smith, Amanda Soller, Emily Soller, Kaleb Tindall, Terra Tougas, Mason Wagner, Dalon Williams, Megan Wirtz and Kara Zamora.
Racine: Eric Barrientez, Hannah Bartelt, Shayla Bedford, Madison Bliesner, Kayla DeRosia, Adela Diaz, Jaylon Edmonson, Breana Feely, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dwayne Ford, Zach Gerber, Bailey Grubber, Max Halverson, Kyle Herring, Daphne Larsen, Clare Lehmann, Erin McCauley, Caitlin Mertins, Kymberli Morgan, Liz Nelson, Dipal Patel, Drew Patterson, Kevin Peralta, Alexander Piehler, Andrew Rush, Charlie Shilhavy, Matt Sisak, Anna Thompson, Dominic Van De Water, Danielle Vincent, Allyson Weisbrod, Eryn Weisbrod and Delaney Weissenborn .
Rochester: Adrianna White.
Sturtevant: Maddie Anders, Myles Fannin and Suzanna Gianou.
Union Grove: Leah Blasczyk, Zachary Knudtson, Amanda Moran, Alyssa Olson, Blake Sorenson,
Waterford: Allyna Asmussen, Anna Benavides, Hope Bergersen, Matt Borchardt, Zack Borchardt, Kayla Brandenburg, Trevor Calewart, Nolan Cockrell, Erik Dexter, Kiefer Elliott, Mackenzie Fry, Abbie Hammer, Amanda Janiszewski, Michael Kordasiewicz, Matt Korman, Jessica Marshall, Mason Petrowski, Paige Phillips, Wes Pittelkow, Jacob Ready, Jenna Ritzman, Kayla Ronge, Savannah Schmidt, Jamie Schneider, Ben Schroeder, Lucy Sebranek, Ryan Shervey, Evan Sinda, Madison Sweeney, Sam Tolliver, Jack Warshauer, Lauren Whitman, Julie Wisniewski, Sarah Woulfe and Alexis Zello.
These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.