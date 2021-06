Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president’s List. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.69 are named to the dean’s list.

UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Eric Wisowaty of Waterford has been named to the University of Utah spring 2021 dean’s list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

WESTERN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

LA CROSSE — Caleb Chernouski of Racine was named to Western Technical College’s president’s list of high distinction for the Spring 2021 term. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and carry six or more credits in an associate’s degree or technical diploma program.

UNIVERSITY OFWISCONSIN-PARKSIDE

SOMERS — These University of Wisconsion-Parkside students from Racine County earned placement on the dean’s or provost’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are awarded to students achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).