Deans List March 10

Concordia University

MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Among the area students named to the list are:

Burlington:

Alyssa Caliva, Junior, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

Andrew Ellingham, Sophomore, Actuarial Science

Sara Pederson, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Michael Rozell, Sophomore, Pharmaceutical Sciences

Allison Schmidt, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Sara Straube, Senior, Business Management

Kayla Williams, Junior, Biomedical Sciences

Caledonia:

Megan Hribar, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Franksville:

Rebecca Jung, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Kansasville:

Josiah Nettles, Sophomore, Management

Mount Pleasant:

Madeleine Juga, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Rebekah Spiegelhoff, Senior, Instrument Music K-12 Ed

Racine:

Brookelynn Grismer, Sophomore, Psychology

Jason Paonessa, Junior, Social Work

Julia Pedrosa, Junior, Spanish Education

Morgan Prochnow, Senior, Psychology and Justice and Public Policy

Union Grove:

Taylor Bergles, Junior, Accelerated Second Degree BSN

Jamie Danhauer, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad

Waterford:

Grace Amling, Junior, Elementary Education

Grace Baker, Sophomore, Psychology

Elinor Werner, Sophomore, Rehab-Sci-Regular

Wind Lake:

Sarah Kingan, Junior, Health Care Management-AE

Casey Wendt, Freshman, Interior Architecture & Design

Iowa State University

AMES, Iowa — Sydney Rigert and Emily Springer, both sophomores in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Tare ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University. Both are from Kansasville.

Millikin University

DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University announced that Jonathan Neustifter of Racine is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.

Minnesota State Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Students on the lists from Racine County are:

Franksville:

Megan Koch, Honor List

Racine:

Erin Kost, High Honor List

Emelia Selky, Honor List

Waterford:

Emilee Thomas, Honor List

Mount Mary University

MILWAUKEE—The following local residents were named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2019 Dean’s List:

Mount Pleasant:

Diana Lillian Osberg, Dietetics

Janet Rose Pawlowski, Dietetics

Racine:

Nina K. Olsen, Dietetics

Jennifer Willing

Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jacob Ruud of Franksville, who is in the computing security program, made the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.

University of Minnesota Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:

Burlington

Margaret R Hartzell, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

John M Pum, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences

Jacob J Rodriguez, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies

Karley M Summer, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Joseph R Tully, Junior, College of Biological Sciences

Emily M Van Koningsveld, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Caledonia

Ashley Gelhaus, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Franksville

Daniel Rohde, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci

Mount Pleasant

Thomas Asher, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences

Elizabeth A Hokanson, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering

Natalie Kegel, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Racine

Erin M Laplante, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Erin K McGuire, Senior, Carlson School of Management

Ciera M Siebers, Senior, School of Nursing

Sturtevant

Logan R Kolaske, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences

Union Grove

Hannah D Bryson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

Allison McMillian, Junior, College of Liberal Arts

Maxwell L Wagner, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development

Waterford

Hannah M Engel, Senior, College of Liberal Arts

Samantha J Hendrickson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). Local students include:

Burlington:

Mackenzie Booth, Honor Roll

Samantha Christiansen, Dean’s List

Kaitlyn Jones, Dean’s List

Isabella Longoria, Dean’s List

Alison Rueter, Dean’s List

Nicolas Schmidt, Honor Roll

Kylie Shane, Honor Roll

Braden Willkomm, Honor Roll

Caledonia:

Madison Horstman, Honor Roll

Franksville:

Darren Criplean, Honor Roll

Katie Fruth, Dean’s List

Alyssa Leffler, Dean’s List

Kansasville:

Alexis Ratliff, Dean’s List

Mount Pleasant:

Kayla Pena, Dean’s List

Tara Van Vreede, Dean’s List

Racine:

Aminah Diagne, Honor Roll

Kyra Hagemann, Honor Roll

Brittany Hoover, Dean’s List

Talia Jacobson, Honor Roll

Adrianna Marrero, Dean’s List

Norah McCauley, Honor Roll

Erica Meredith, Honor Roll

Kylee Moe, Honor Roll

Cassandra Montano, Honor Roll

Erica Musiel, Honor Roll

Delaney Pestka, Honor Roll

Matthew Rooney, Honor Roll

Elashia Rosado-Cartagena, Honor Roll

Lauryn Wiedholz, Honor Roll

Alexander Woodward, Dean’s List

Jake Zimmermann, Honor Roll

Sturtevant:

Samantha Boettcher, Dean’s List

Union Grove:

Kaitlyn Alexander, Honor Roll

Lexi Dessart, Honor Roll

Marlo Kramer, Dean’s List

Daphne Sieg, Honor Roll

Sedona Sieg, Dean’s List

Julia Yuhas, Dean’s List

Waterford:

Dorothea Charapata, Dean’s List

Sarah Czuta, Honor Roll

Elyse Durben, Dean’s List

Jacob Fischer, Honor Roll

Sierra Koch, Dean’s List

Richard LePine, Dean’s List

Hannah Merlo, Dean’s List

Allison Smith, Honor Roll

