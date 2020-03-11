Deans List March 10

Concordia University
MEQUON — Concordia University Wisconsin officials have released the Fall Honors List for the 2019-2020 academic year. To be eligible for the honor, students must achieve a minimum 3.60 GPA. Among the area students named to the list are:
Burlington:
Alyssa Caliva, Junior, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
Andrew Ellingham, Sophomore, Actuarial Science
Sara Pederson, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Michael Rozell, Sophomore, Pharmaceutical Sciences
Allison Schmidt, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Sara Straube, Senior, Business Management
Kayla Williams, Junior, Biomedical Sciences
Caledonia:
Megan Hribar, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Franksville:
Rebecca Jung, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Kansasville:
Josiah Nettles, Sophomore, Management
Mount Pleasant:
Madeleine Juga, Senior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Rebekah Spiegelhoff, Senior, Instrument Music K-12 Ed
Racine:
Brookelynn Grismer, Sophomore, Psychology
Jason Paonessa, Junior, Social Work
Julia Pedrosa, Junior, Spanish Education
Morgan Prochnow, Senior, Psychology and Justice and Public Policy
Union Grove:
Taylor Bergles, Junior, Accelerated Second Degree BSN
Jamie Danhauer, Junior, Nursing-Tradit Undergrad
Waterford:
Grace Amling, Junior, Elementary Education
Grace Baker, Sophomore, Psychology
Elinor Werner, Sophomore, Rehab-Sci-Regular
Wind Lake:
Sarah Kingan, Junior, Health Care Management-AE
Casey Wendt, Freshman, Interior Architecture & Design
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Sydney Rigert and Emily Springer, both sophomores in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Tare ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University. Both are from Kansasville.
Millikin University
DECATUR, Ill. — Millikin University announced that Jonathan Neustifter of Racine is among the undergraduates who have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester.
Minnesota State Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. — The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean’s lists) for the past fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato have been announced. Students on the lists from Racine County are:
Franksville:
Megan Koch, Honor List
Racine:
Erin Kost, High Honor List
Emelia Selky, Honor List
Waterford:
Emilee Thomas, Honor List
Mount Mary University
MILWAUKEE—The following local residents were named to the Mount Mary University Fall 2019 Dean’s List:
Mount Pleasant:
Diana Lillian Osberg, Dietetics
Janet Rose Pawlowski, Dietetics
Racine:
Nina K. Olsen, Dietetics
Jennifer Willing
Rochester Institute of Technology
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jacob Ruud of Franksville, who is in the computing security program, made the Dean’s List for the 2019 fall semester.
University of Minnesota Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — The following students have been named to the 2019 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities:
Burlington
Margaret R Hartzell, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
John M Pum, Sophomore, College of Biological Sciences
Jacob J Rodriguez, Sophomore, Coll of Contin & Prof Studies
Karley M Summer, Senior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Joseph R Tully, Junior, College of Biological Sciences
Emily M Van Koningsveld, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Caledonia
Ashley Gelhaus, Senior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Franksville
Daniel Rohde, Junior, Col of Food, Agr & Nat Res Sci
Mount Pleasant
Thomas Asher, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences
Elizabeth A Hokanson, Freshman, College of Sci and Engineering
Natalie Kegel, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Racine
Erin M Laplante, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Erin K McGuire, Senior, Carlson School of Management
Ciera M Siebers, Senior, School of Nursing
Sturtevant
Logan R Kolaske, Freshman, College of Biological Sciences
Union Grove
Hannah D Bryson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
Allison McMillian, Junior, College of Liberal Arts
Maxwell L Wagner, Junior, Col of Educ/Human Development
Waterford
Hannah M Engel, Senior, College of Liberal Arts
Samantha J Hendrickson, Sophomore, College of Liberal Arts
UW-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the University Dean’s List and Honor Roll in the fall of 2019 across its three campuses (Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh). Local students include:
Burlington:
Mackenzie Booth, Honor Roll
Samantha Christiansen, Dean’s List
Kaitlyn Jones, Dean’s List
Isabella Longoria, Dean’s List
Alison Rueter, Dean’s List
Nicolas Schmidt, Honor Roll
Kylie Shane, Honor Roll
Braden Willkomm, Honor Roll
Caledonia:
Madison Horstman, Honor Roll
Franksville:
Darren Criplean, Honor Roll
Katie Fruth, Dean’s List
Alyssa Leffler, Dean’s List
Kansasville:
Alexis Ratliff, Dean’s List
Mount Pleasant:
Kayla Pena, Dean’s List
Tara Van Vreede, Dean’s List
Racine:
Aminah Diagne, Honor Roll
Kyra Hagemann, Honor Roll
Brittany Hoover, Dean’s List
Talia Jacobson, Honor Roll
Adrianna Marrero, Dean’s List
Norah McCauley, Honor Roll
Erica Meredith, Honor Roll
Kylee Moe, Honor Roll
Cassandra Montano, Honor Roll
Erica Musiel, Honor Roll
Delaney Pestka, Honor Roll
Matthew Rooney, Honor Roll
Elashia Rosado-Cartagena, Honor Roll
Lauryn Wiedholz, Honor Roll
Alexander Woodward, Dean’s List
Jake Zimmermann, Honor Roll
Sturtevant:
Samantha Boettcher, Dean’s List
Union Grove:
Kaitlyn Alexander, Honor Roll
Lexi Dessart, Honor Roll
Marlo Kramer, Dean’s List
Daphne Sieg, Honor Roll
Sedona Sieg, Dean’s List
Julia Yuhas, Dean’s List
Waterford:
Dorothea Charapata, Dean’s List
Sarah Czuta, Honor Roll
Elyse Durben, Dean’s List
Jacob Fischer, Honor Roll
Sierra Koch, Dean’s List
Richard LePine, Dean’s List
Hannah Merlo, Dean’s List
Allison Smith, Honor Roll