Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Krantz qualified for the fall 2018 dean's list.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Natalie Horn of Waterford and Maria Sparacino of Wind Lake were named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.

 

