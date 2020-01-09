Bradley University
PEORIA, Ill. — The following students from Racine County made the fall 2019 Dean 's List for Bradley University:
UNION GROVE: Hannah Ramcke.
WATERFORD: Jonathan Michel.
Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, ILL. — The following students from Racine County made the Olivet Nazarene University Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester:
FRANKSVILLE: Kaitlyn Shiels.
RACINE: Jackson Doering, Joel Rodriguez.
University of New England
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Alyssa Marquez of Racine has been named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jakob Thut, of Racine, was named to the University of Sioux Falls' fall 2019 Dean's List.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON — The following students from Racine County made the UW-Madison fall 2019 Dean's List:
BURLINGTON: Corinne Aydelotte, Emily Boettcher, Grace Boyle, Raina Braun, Jack Brunner, Jessa Burling, Christopher Carlock, George Desmidt, Jesse Garwood, Josie Garwood, Andrew Hake, Lucy Hearden, Benjamin Heiligenthal, Jack Horner, Conner Krattiger, Nicole Lipecki, Zachary Lipecki, Jacob Ludwig, Madeline Morrell, Jennifer Panackal, Connor Raboine, Adam Simmons, Tori Tiso, Connor Torpy, Claire Turke, Devon Wanasek, Olivia Weis, Zachary Wermeling, Ryan Werner.
CALEDONIA: Noor Hammad, Eury Kim, Young Kim, Claire Wierschke.
FRANKSVILLE: Collin Doerflinger, Olivia Peterson, Ashley Prudhom, Alex Pudzisz, Christopher Pudzisz, Owenn Schmidtmann.
KANSASVILLE: Jennifer Leunig, Ryley Willkomm.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Hannah Bounds, Mckenzie Daanen, Aaliyah Ford, Megan Gahart, Anna Greulich, Tara Hawes, Mackenzie Jacobs, Christopher Kozenski, Ciera Lampshire, Madeline Michael, Drake Miller, Isabel Monti, Danielle Moore, Dylan Olson, Hannah Parsons, Jay Patel, Japheth Patterson, Gabriel Perez, Jenna Pruess, Laura Seitz, Taylor Shufelt, Rachel Spiegelhoff, Bobby Tate, Joseph Tate, Lukas Tenuta, John Wilson.
RACINE: Ryan Anderson, Thomas Bates, Kelley Becker, Jordan Bondeson, Elise Brennan, Madyson Chao, Jack Chiapete, Lucas Clark, Jasmine Colbert, James Dreifuerst, Eric Eitel, Jared Folker, Margaret Ford, Matthew Gehne, Abbey Graf, Joshua Gregory, Cecilia Grinis, Vincent Guardiola, Adam Heaps, Anna Janke, Madisen Johnson, Amanda Kemper, May Kohler, Kinzie Kujawa, Buddy Ladwig, Daniel Latyshev, Ashley Marweg, Jenna McReynolds, Luke McVeigh, Annelise Munro, Sofia Nikolic, John Olson, John Homelina, Carlista Panyk, Reeken Patel, Leanne Potter, Jordyn Radtke, Jacob Reynolds, Yvett Sanchez, Emma Schatz, Lillian Schoone, Vienne Seitz, Ben Sellers, Zachary Topel, Mary Torine, Sara Wagers, Sydney Weiss.
STURTEVANT: Mary Fonk, Dianne Tebbe.
UNION GROVE: Alicia Jozefowski, Leah Lofquist, Madeline Vogel, Lucas Wysiatko.
WATERFORD: Drew DeGreef, Alicia Delgado, Megan Draheim, Matthew Engel, Tyler Graczyk, Hallie Hanson, Kevin Huckstorf, Logan Klein, Nyah Kohler, Jenna Kouba, Kaley Larson, Ellie Olson, Miranda Vescio.
WIND LAKE: Morgan Cesarz, Morgan Green, Claire Terp.
University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT — The following students from Racine County made the fall 2019 Honors List for UW-Stevens Point:
BURLINGTON: Sarah Drettwan, Jerry Markarian, Aaron Nickel, Maddi Triplett, Madison Wells.
RACINE: Ellie Adams, Shelby Gain, Matthew Peters.
STURTEVANT: Avianna Holmes, Sean Powers.
UNION GROVE: Aiden Belongia, Nathan Grimes.
WATERFORD: Graeme Gross, Joseph Martinsen.