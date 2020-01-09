Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. — The following students from Racine County made the fall 2019 Dean 's List for Bradley University:

UNION GROVE: Hannah Ramcke.

WATERFORD: Jonathan Michel.

Olivet Nazarene University

BOURBONNAIS, ILL. — The following students from Racine County made the Olivet Nazarene University Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester:

FRANKSVILLE: Kaitlyn Shiels.

RACINE: Jackson Doering, Joel Rodriguez.

University of New England

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Alyssa Marquez of Racine has been named to the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester at the University of New England.

University of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jakob Thut, of Racine, was named to the University of Sioux Falls' fall 2019 Dean's List.

University of Wisconsin-Madison