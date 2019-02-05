Cornell College
MOUNT VERNON, Iowa — Austin Thomas of Waterford was named to the dean's list for the fall 2018 semester.
Denison University
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Ambe Wardzala of Burlington was among students named to the 2018 fall semester dean's list.
Lawerence Technological University
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Katherine Kubiak of Burlington has been named to the dean's honor roll for the fall 2018 semester.
University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The following Racine County students were named to the president's lists for the fall 2018 term:
BURLINGTON: Miranda Reed, dean's list; and Evelyn Sibley, president's list.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE — These Racine County students have been named to the fall 2018 dean's list:
BURLINGTON: Eva Carrara, Heidi Holmstrom and Megan Wallace.
RACINE: Cassandra Hampshire.
ROCHESTER: Tyler Jensen.
UNION GROVE: Hannah Bryson, Kora Hale, Rebecca Jorgensen and Amber Rasmussen.
WATERFORD: Emma Dreist, Hannah Duerst and Sam Gladis.
WIND LAKE: Gabrielle Renk and Brianna Schroeder.
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — The following Racine County students received semester honors for the fall 2018 semester:
BURLINGTON: Quinne Herolt, Erin Penzel, Lauren Russell and McKenzie Swantz.
FRANKSVILLE: Sarah Andresen, Miah Childers and Olivia Poelmann.
RACINE: Daniel Aguilar, Kara Baugrud, Haille Bocek, Riley Brunner, Lauren Caya, Jennifer Cruz, Carly Dow, Guillermo Gomez, Jared Stack and Lindsay Wakefield.
WATERFORD: Cameron Prailes.
WIND LAKE: Hailey Hughes.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON — These Racine County students have been named to the dean's list for the fall semester of the 2018-19 academic year:
BURLINGTON: Corinne Aydelotte, Tyler Barber, Ashlyn Barry, Grace Boyle, Jessa Burling, Taylor Chappell, Savannah Donegan, Brian Fallon, Adam Fitch, Sophia Grandi, Benjamin Heiligenthal, Lucas Heiligenthal, Jack Horner, Hannah Lois, Jacob Ludwig, Jessica Noble, Shae O'Day, Logan Parsons, Connor Raboine, Max Schilling, Gurkaranjot Singh, Tristan Steiner, Connor Torpy, Claire Turke, Kayla Van Boxtel, Ellen Weber, Bridgette Wright, Allison Zeman and Andrew Zeman.
CALEDONIA: Miranda Dam, Noor Hammad, Eury Kim and Young Kim.
FRANKSVILLE: Aaron Campbell, Eric Haegerl, Jack Kelly, Ashley Prudhom and Lauren Summers.
KANSASVILLE: Katherine Springer and Ryley Willkomm.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Olivia Borglin, Anna Greulich, Michael Kaun, Achintya Krishnan, Katie Kudrna, Katelyn Leslie, Annie Leto, Jason Lewis, Isabel Monti, Danielle Moore, Molly O'Brien, Dylan Olson, Roman Palvanov, Hannah Parsons, Japheth Patterson, Makayla Pesch, Jenna Pruess, Ben Rosinski, Mitchell Rybarik, Natalie Scumaci, Laura Seitz, Abigail Smith, Rachel Spiegelhoff, Lukas Tenuta and Briannna Tobin.
MOUNT PLEASANT: John Letsch.
RACINE: Lucas Altenbach, Ryan Anderson, Jordan Bondeson, Meg Cerny, Nickolas Chen, Sydney Chen, Lucas Clark, Margaret Ford, Skyler Franke, Abbey Graf, Queila Griffin, Baylor Haen, Adam Heaps, Tai Klyzub Kalmar, Buddy Ladwig, Daniel Latyshev, Gabrielle Lauer, Matthew Lory, Ashley Marweg, Sofia Nikolic, John Omelina, Reeken Patel, Aubreonna Poole, Jordyn Radtke, Emily Rau, Taylor Schneider, Ben Sellers, Shane Smiley, Gabriella Speca, Zachary Topel, Mary Torine, Sydney Weiss, Mckenna Wisch and Judy Zheng.
STURTEVANT: Dianne Tebbe.
UNION GROVE: Jared Holloway, Taylor Meredith and Lucas Wysiatko.
WATERFORD: Samantha Blank, Samantha Dawes, Nolan DeGreef, Alicia Delgado, Megan Draheim, Kristen Foley, Kevin Huckstorf, Kyle Jacobs, Elizabeth Kaiser, Nyah Kohler, Matthew Lilla, Jennifer Lintner, Justin Pankowski, Kourtney Peterson, Matthew Plantz, Kendall Trieglaff and Taylor Webb.
WIND LAKE: Austin Albert, Michael Bluemel, Morgan Cesarz, Sami Deakin, Ashley Evers, Emma Fritsch and Katie Slavin.
University of Wisconsin-Stout
MENOMONIE — These Racine County students have received the Chancellor's Award for the fall 2018 semester:
BURLINGTON: Dane Helnore.
KANSASVILLE: Thomas Walsh.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jonathan Campbell and Stephanie Zengler.
RACINE: Katrina Goldsmith, Natalee Jeske, Gavin Johnston, Jenna Johnston, Christopher Jones, Maria Mullen and Gabriela Torres.
WATERFORD: Lindsay Herman, Taylor Juran, Cambree Ney, Georgianna Read and Jarod Sharp.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.