Milwaukee School of Engineering
MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students received academic honors for the 2018 fall quarter:
BURLINGTON: Kristine Fitzgerald.
KANSASVILLE: Arielle Richards, high honors.
RACINE: Katherine Ashley, Nicholas Gregerson, Maxwell Hidde, Kylie Kamm, Abby Kurtina, William Labeau, Karina Mora, Benjamin Rust and Jason Werner.
UNION GROVE: Jacob Paulson, high honors.
WATERFORD: Nathaniel Buchholtz and Ashley Hancock.
WIND LAKE: Jenna Klockow and Jerica Kotarak.
