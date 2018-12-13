Try 1 month for 99¢

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students received academic honors for the 2018 fall quarter:

BURLINGTON: Kristine Fitzgerald.

KANSASVILLE: Arielle Richards, high honors.

RACINE: Katherine Ashley, Nicholas Gregerson, Maxwell Hidde, Kylie Kamm, Abby Kurtina, William Labeau, Karina Mora, Benjamin Rust and Jason Werner. 

UNION GROVE: Jacob Paulson, high honors.

WATERFORD: Nathaniel Buchholtz and Ashley Hancock.

WIND LAKE: Jenna Klockow and Jerica Kotarak.

