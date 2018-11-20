Ripon College
RIPON — The following Racine County students were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list:
BURLINGTON: Austin Heiselmann and Abby Korb.
FRANKSVILLE: Bryana Fredrickson and Callysta Hansen.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicole Petrovic.
RACINE: Rebecca Leuenberger.
STURTEVANT: Kaitlin Hutchinson.
UNION GROVE: Nicholas Ditscheit and Vanessa Villarreal.
WATERFORD: Shane Strabley.
WIND LAKE: Gabriella Mraz and Isabella Mraz.
Upper Iowa University
FAYETTE, Iowa — Irma Love and Rebekah Spain, both of Racine, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 summer session.
Western Technical College
La CROSSE — Noah Clark of Racine was named to the president’s list of high distinction for the spring 2018 term.
