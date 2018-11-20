Try 1 month for $3

Ripon College

RIPON — The following Racine County students were named to the spring 2018 semester dean’s list:

BURLINGTON: Austin Heiselmann and Abby Korb.

FRANKSVILLE: Bryana Fredrickson and Callysta Hansen.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicole Petrovic.

RACINE: Rebecca Leuenberger.

STURTEVANT: Kaitlin Hutchinson.

UNION GROVE: Nicholas Ditscheit and Vanessa Villarreal.

WATERFORD: Shane Strabley.

WIND LAKE: Gabriella Mraz and Isabella Mraz.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Irma Love and Rebekah Spain, both of Racine, have been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 summer session.

Western Technical College

La CROSSE — Noah Clark of Racine was named to the president’s list of high distinction for the spring 2018 term.

