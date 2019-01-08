Belmont University
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Krantz qualified for the fall 2018 dean’s list.
Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Farmer of Racine, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list. The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.
Coastal Carolina University
CONWAY, S.C. — Natalie Horn of Waterford and Maria Sparacino of Wind Lake were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
Columbia College
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kelly Taylor of Racine was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.
Graceland University
LAMONI, Iowa — Casey Latus of Racine has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2018 term.
Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
Northland College
ASHLAND — Michaela E. Isetts-Williams of Racine was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2018 term.
St. Norbert College
De PERE — The following Racine County students have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list:
BURLINGTON: Alexandra Paleka and Abigail Schiltz.
RACINE: Amanda Knapp, Taylor Rudie and Amanda Schmidt.
UNION GROVE: Matthew Holloway.
WATERFORD: Ariana Konwent.
Southeast Missouri State University
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — These Racine County students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list:
BURLINGTON: Morgan McCourt.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Hannah Compernolle and Kaitlin Compernolle.
University of Wisconsin-Superior
SUPERIOR — These Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list during the fall 2018 semester:
UNION GROVE: Jennifer Sparks.
WATERFORD: Mary Heebsh.
Wartburg College
WAVERLY, Iowa — Andrea Nitz of Racine was named to the fall term dean’s list.
