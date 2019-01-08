Try 1 month for 99¢
College graduation news
Buy Now
PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

Belmont University

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Krantz qualified for the fall 2018 dean’s list.

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Farmer of Racine, was named to the fall 2018 president’s list. The president’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — Natalie Horn of Waterford and Maria Sparacino of Wind Lake were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Columbia College

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kelly Taylor of Racine was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester.

Graceland University

LAMONI, Iowa — Casey Latus of Racine has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2018 term.

Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Sophia Matteucci has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.

Northland College

ASHLAND — Michaela E. Isetts-Williams of Racine was named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic performance during the fall 2018 term.

St. Norbert College

De PERE — The following Racine County students have been named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list:

BURLINGTON: Alexandra Paleka and Abigail Schiltz.

RACINE: Amanda Knapp, Taylor Rudie and Amanda Schmidt.

UNION GROVE: Matthew Holloway.

WATERFORD: Ariana Konwent.

Southeast Missouri State University

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — These Racine County students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list:

BURLINGTON: Morgan McCourt.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Hannah Compernolle and Kaitlin Compernolle.

University of Wisconsin-Superior

SUPERIOR — These Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list during the fall 2018 semester:

UNION GROVE: Jennifer Sparks.

WATERFORD: Mary Heebsh.

Wartburg College

WAVERLY, Iowa — Andrea Nitz of Racine was named to the fall term dean’s list.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments