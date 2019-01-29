Concordia University
SEWARD, Neb. — Emily Rasmussen of Union Grove has been named to the honors list for the fall 2018 semester.
Edgewood College
MADISON — These Racine County students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester:
BURLINGTON: Trevor Meinholz.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Kara Beard.
RACINE: Kyle Semrad.
WATERFORD: Caila Ramczyk.
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — The following Racine County students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2018 dean’s list:
BURLINGTON: Julianne M. Krusemark, Shae M. McLafferty and Merin I. Mundt.
FRANKSVILLE: Devin M. Harmon.
RACINE: Andrew M. Lavin.
UNION GROVE: Aimee B. Spiering.
WATERFORD: Lauren A. Sikora and Alexandra G. Voelkers.
Lawrence Technological University
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Katherine Kubiak of Burlington has been named to the dean’s honor roll for the fall 2018 semester.
McKendree University
LEBANON, Ill. — Madeline Shea of Racine was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester for earning a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.
Michigan Technological University
HOUGHTON, Mich. — These Racine County students were named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list:
FRANKSVILLE: Abigail E. Martin.
RACINE: Jason A. Bates and Nilin P. Holley.
Mount Mary University
MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list:
MOUNT PLEASANT: Diana Osberg.
RACINE: Isabel Chavez and Brittni Hesse.
UNION GROVE: Alina Levy.
Normandale Community College
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Samantha Hendrickson of Waterford was named to the fall 2018 semester dean’s list.
Northern Illinois University
DeKalb, Ill. — Khadijah S. Swift, daughter of Deborah Mason and Ralph D. Swift of Racine, has been named to the high honors dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester.
University of Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS-St. PAUL, Minn. — Hannah Cook of Racine has been named to the dean’s list.
University of Minnesota Crookston
CROOKSTON, Minn. — Natalie Koke of Racine was named to the fall semester 2018 dean’s list.
University of Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Lincoln J. Bargender of Caledonia has been named to the dean’s list in the University of Notre Dame’s First Year of Studies for outstanding scholarship during the fall 2018 semester.
