Dean's List for Feb. 11 A+

Miami University
OXFORD, Ohio — Sidni Schultz of Racine was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester. Schultz is majoring in psychology and family science.
Michigan Technological University
HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean's List this past fall. Among the honorees are the following from the local area:
Franksville: Abigail E. Martin, biomedical engineering
Mount Pleasant: Breeanne M. Heusdens, geological Engineering
Racine: Jason A. Bates, audio production and technology; Nilin P. Holley, electrical engineering
Waterford: Zachary G. Smith, biochem and molecular biology.
Rockford University
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Zachary Burzawa, a resident of Burlington, has been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Rockford University.
Samford University
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Tanner Fields of Burlington was among the 1,759 students named to the Samford University's 2019 fall semester Dean's List. Fields is majoring in pre-business.
UW-Platteville
PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2019 semester. Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:
Burlington: Rebecca Polheber, music
Mount Pleasant: Sara Schoening, biology/forensic investigation
Waterford: Eric Ranke, dairy science
UW-Green Bay
GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester:
Burlington: Quinne Herolt, Adelia Mahaffee, Erin Penzel, Lauren Russell, McKenzie Swantz
Racine: Haille Bocek, Riley Brunner, Jennifer Cruz, Carly Dow, Guillermo Gomez, Kylie Rivers, Krysta Venegas, Lindsay Wakefield
Union Grove: Jason DeBrabander, Rebecca Edwards
Waterford: Cameron Prailes
Wheaton College
WHEATON, Ill. — The following Wheaton College students were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester: Annie Rhoads of Mount Pleasant and Jenna Jossart of Sturtevant.