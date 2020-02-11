Dean's List for Feb. 11 A+

OXFORD, Ohio — Sidni Schultz of Racine was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester. Schultz is majoring in psychology and family science.

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean's List this past fall. Among the honorees are the following from the local area: