Dean's List for Feb. 11 A+

Dean's List

Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — Sidni Schultz of Racine was named to the dean's list at Miami University for the 2019 fall semester. Schultz is majoring in psychology and family science.

Michigan Technological University

HOUGHTON, Mich. — Michigan Technological University has released the Dean's List for the 2019 fall semester. More than 1,880 students were named to the Dean's List this past fall. Among the honorees are the following from the local area:

Franksville: Abigail E. Martin, biomedical engineering

Mount Pleasant: Breeanne M. Heusdens, geological Engineering

Racine: Jason A. Bates, audio production and technology; Nilin P. Holley, electrical engineering

Waterford: Zachary G. Smith, biochem and molecular biology.

Rockford University

ROCKFORD, Ill. —  Zachary Burzawa, a resident of Burlington, has been named to the fall 2019 Dean's List at Rockford University.

Samford University

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Tanner Fields of Burlington was among the 1,759 students named to the Samford University's 2019 fall semester Dean's List. Fields is majoring in pre-business.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville has announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the fall 2019 semester. Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include:

Burlington: Rebecca Polheber, music

Mount Pleasant: Sara Schoening, biology/forensic investigation

Waterford: Eric Ranke, dairy science

UW-Green Bay

GREEN BAY —  The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for the fall 2019 semester:

Burlington: Quinne Herolt, Adelia Mahaffee, Erin Penzel, Lauren Russell,  McKenzie Swantz 

Racine: Haille Bocek, Riley Brunner, Jennifer Cruz, Carly Dow, Guillermo Gomez, Kylie Rivers, Krysta Venegas, Lindsay Wakefield

Union Grove: Jason DeBrabander, Rebecca Edwards

Waterford: Cameron Prailes

Wheaton College

WHEATON, Ill. — The following Wheaton College students were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2019 semester: Annie Rhoads of Mount Pleasant and  Jenna Jossart of Sturtevant.

