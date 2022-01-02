De Smidt appointed to new BASD position

BURLINGTON — Connie De Smidt of Burlington accepted a newly created data and systems analyst position for the Burlington Area School District. The school board approved her appointment Dec. 13.

De Smidt will coordinate the use of data to support learning outcomes and ensure that the district’s data is accurately reflected. The position reports to Jill Oelslager, assistant superintendent for the district, who said, “As our data and systems analyst, Connie will review multiple data points to provide insight into trends happening across the district. She will look at data related to academic performance, testing, absentee rates, graduation rates, demographics, and an array of other data and system needs district-wide.”

School districts across the state have seen an increase in the number of items needing to be reported to the Department of Public Instruction and other educational institutions.

De Smidt has been employed in the district since 2003, most recently as a special education administrative office assistant. She has experience in the district’s student information system, Skyward. De Smidt received a bachelor of science degree in urban studies and political science from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

