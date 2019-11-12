Dates set for college tour meetings

RACINE — Dates have been set for student and parent meetings ahead of Education Youth Outreach’s annual spring break college tour for local students.
Tour options include one on the East Coast, Southwest and South with visits to places like Washington, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and more touring colleges, universities and historic city sites. Highlights will include Morehouse College, Duke University, Bennett College, Howard University, Georgetown University, Alabama State University, Auburn University and the University of Texas.
Many of Education Youth Outreach’s alumni members attend the schools visited on the tour, which includes mostly walking tours so that the students are looking at the school and learning while visiting. Students are also a part of the organizing and recruiting process.
Leading up to the tour, Outreach focuses on students leaving home as if they are really prepared to go off to college. The tour gives students an opportunity to visit and compare in and out of state schools. Those running the tour aim to help students decide if they want to travel out of state to attend school. Outreach is now at more than 20 years as a grassroots organization.
The tour for Illinois students and select Wisconsin districts is set for April 4-11. The tour for Wisconsin schools and select south suburban Illinois districts is set for April 11-18.
Students and families can register online at beyondcollege.net. Education Youth Development Outreach is encouraging all high school grade levels to register. The tour also serves eighth-grade students who are a part of pre-college programs. Those running the tour are seeking educators and parents to chaperone as well. Organizers can be contacted via the website or by calling Alvin Owens at 773-517-6568, Felicia Dalton at 262-671-6132 and Daryl Carter at 773-752-7403. Requirements for the trip are listed on the website.
Local meeting dates registration and requirements for students, parents, educators, chaperones and sponsors are set for:
- 1-2 p.m., Nov. 24, St. Paul Baptist Church, 1120 Grand Ave.
- 4-5 p.m., Dec. 21, Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive
- 4-5 p.m., Dec. 29, Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive
- 12:30-1:30 p.m., Jan. 12, Vine Ministry, 3433 Douglas Ave.
- 12:30-1:30 p.m., Feb. 23, Vine Ministry, 3433 Douglas Ave.
- 2:30-3:30 p.m., March 15, Greater Mount Eagle Missionary, 929 State St.