Dates set for college tour meetings

RACINE — Dates have been set for student and parent meetings ahead of Education Youth Outreach’s annual spring break college tour for local students.

Tour options include one on the East Coast, Southwest and South with visits to places like Washington, D.C., Virginia, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Texas and more touring colleges, universities and historic city sites. Highlights will include Morehouse College, Duke University, Bennett College, Howard University, Georgetown University, Alabama State University, Auburn University and the University of Texas.

Many of Education Youth Outreach’s alumni members attend the schools visited on the tour, which includes mostly walking tours so that the students are looking at the school and learning while visiting. Students are also a part of the organizing and recruiting process.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leading up to the tour, Outreach focuses on students leaving home as if they are really prepared to go off to college. The tour gives students an opportunity to visit and compare in and out of state schools. Those running the tour aim to help students decide if they want to travel out of state to attend school. Outreach is now at more than 20 years as a grassroots organization.