Culture of Life essay contest theme is bullying

RACINE — Monsignor Stanley B. Witkowiak Council 697 of the Knights of Columbus invites students in grades seven to 12 to compete in the annual statewide Culture of Life essay contest. The theme is “Bullying and Social Marginalization Often Lead to Depression, Substance Abuse and an Ever-Increasing Suicide Rate Among Teens and Young Adults. What Can You Do or Are Doing to Counteract and Reverse These Trends Among Your Friends and in Your School, Parish and Community? How Can this Help to Promote the Culture of Life in Our Society?”
Contest information has been supplied to local schools. Local, Diocesan and state awards include gift cards, plaques, medals, ribbons and certificates of merit.
Essays are due by Dec. 15 to: Bill Frayer, 2339 Meachem St., Racine, WI 53403. For more information, call Frayer at 262-633-7887 or email frayerfamily@yahoo.com.