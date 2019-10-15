MOUNT PLEASANT — Skillets sizzled and cheese melted in the culinary arts room at Case High School Friday as students scrambled to make the perfect grilled cheese creation.
This was the second year for a specialty grilled cheese competition among sophomore students in Case’s culinary arts pathway of the Academies of Racine career development program.
Culinary arts teacher Erica Buskirk challenged the students to be creative with their sandwiches and to write their own recipes, even though this is their first class in the pathway. The students recently learned basic knife skills and how to work with a stove. Buskirk said this can be a challenge since the school stoves are electric and most students have gas ones at home.
“They were able to be as crazy as they wanted or as plain as they wanted, knowing that they were going to be judged by adults, not their peers,” Buskirk said.
The judges included administrators, counselors and other staff members.
Jonathan Sikisi, whose group made a grilled cheese with bacon and ham on waffles, said the most important concept he learned during the project was teamwork.
Other student creations included: a “Breakfast Sandwich Catastrophe,” made up of hash browns, bacon, cheddar and muenster cheeses, and bread dipped in French toast batter; and a grilled cheese on Italian bread with turkey and pepperoni.
The winners were Myah Caron, Arie Toomer, DeAmontay Buckley and Daniel Espinoza, who made a garlic steak grilled cheese with provolone on Italian bread. Their prize was a Chick-fil-A gift card.
Buskirk said she could tell that the winners put thought into their creation and added that she could see the students took pride in their work when they heard the judges’ comments.
Caleb Robinson, a math teacher at Case who helped judge the competition, said he enjoyed all the sandwiches and appreciated seeing the students’ creativity.
“I’m impressed with what they came up with,” he said.
About the Academies
Terri Jackley, academy coach for the Academies of Racine at Case, said culinary arts is a popular pathway at all three Unified high schools where the academy model has been implemented; Case, Horlick and Park.
The academy model is now in its fourth year at Racine Unified. The model, which is made up of career pathways aimed at giving students real-world experience, was rolled out starting when this year’s seniors were freshmen.
There are 11 pathways at Case, with 142 students in the culinary arts pathway. Students in the culinary arts pathway take a sequence of three pathway courses over three years and by the end, receive their ProStart industry certification, awarded by the National Restaurant Association.
Buskirk explained that this certification will give students who have it a leg up over applicants who don’t, when applying for food service jobs.
All of the district’s pathway courses are either dual credit or lead to some sort of industry certification.
“I feel like I’m lucky being able to teach this class because they all want to be here and they all want to continue learning here,” Buskirk said.
