'Crisis' | Burlington schools propose directly teaching racial tolerance, starting in kindergarten

BURLINGTON — Pledging to “nurture an inclusive environment,” Burlington Area School District officials have announced plans for new staffing, curriculum and procedures to “dismantle” a culture of racism in the school district.
The district’s plans, released Monday, are included in a 31-page response to a state Department of Public Instruction finding that Burlington school officials have allowed a “racially hostile environment” in the district.
Responding to a parent’s complaint of racism her child faced in Burlington schools, the state issued its scathing assessment on April 9 and directed school administrators to present their plan of action within 30 days.
BASD acknowledges problems
In its response, the school district agrees that racism is a “crisis” in Burlington schools and that BASD must “create sustainable change.” Officials have proposed to introduce new curriculum and materials aimed at teaching diversity and tolerance to students starting in kindergarten.
The message will be reinforced through the high school years, as students continue to receive weekly lessons on racial equality and as new course offerings are introduced to emphasize cultural diversity, including one in partnership with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The district also plans new training of teachers and staff, outside audits on the administration’s approach to student discipline and racial equity, and visual displays in every school promoting tolerance toward ethnic and cultural differences.
Officials are considering creating a new position, known as a “director of equity,” to oversee efforts at combatting racism.
“We recognize the need for radical change,” the district’s response states. “We are a school district inside of a city, state and country that is steeped in racism.”
In its commitment to the state, the district promises to “nurture an inclusive environment free from racism so that every student has a sense of belonging.”
The response continues: “Redressing a culture of racism is a complex undertaking and needs to be comprehensive in nature. There are many facets within an organization that must be considered.”
Coalition head not satisfied
The district’s plan of action met immediate backlash Monday from Darnisha Garbade, the parent whose complaint of racism sparked the state’s review of Burlington schools. Garbade, who is now president of the civic group Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism, said most of the school district’s response discusses past actions rather than plans for future improvements.
“The district even says in the plan that they are proud of themselves,” she said in a written statement. “The fact that they used the corrective action plan as an opportunity to brag on themselves despite the overwhelming number of racial discrimination complaints that are being filed against them shows us where their priorities are.”
CLICK HERE TO READ the WisconsinDiscrimination Determination against BASD 20-PDA-02 Decision and Order 04.09.21.pdf
The 31-page response includes 18 pages on the school district’s past actions, mostly including the text of the district’s recently updated policy against racism and harassment.
Garbade said she hopes the state Department of Public Instruction rejects the school district’s response and “holds them accountable.”
Next steps
DPI spokesman Chris Bucher said state officials will review the school district’s plan of action and either approve it or send it back to the district for revision.
Bucher said in an email that “there is no formal timeline on this process ... our agency is in the beginning phases of reviewing the plan, and hopes to complete the full review as soon as possible.”
Rather than presenting the state with a plan of action, the school district had the option of filing an action in court to challenge the state’s critical finding of a “racially hostile environment.”
In choosing instead to work with the DPI, the district stated in its response Monday: “The Burlington Area School District understands its responsibility to combat racism and eliminate inequities. To truly serve all students, it is urgent that we see and serve students who have been marginalized. Equity is a priority and must be evident in all that we do as a district.”
School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said officials would not comment further on the submission to DPI.
“While we await further direction and approval of the plan by DPI,” Thomas said, “we remain steadfast in pursuit of a school environment that is free from racism.”
On the curriculum changes being planned, the district intends to teach students in kindergarten through fifth grade by using books and lessons incorporated weekly into each classroom, as well as employing “Community Circles” for daily classroom discussions about race and equality.
For students in grades 6-12, the district proposes using weekly “advisory time” to introduce lessons about social justice, equality and bullying, to be developed by teams of teachers, counselors and other staff.
Officials are also offering to step up promotion of students clubs and events promoting diversity in the high school.
In addition to the other proposals contained in its plan, the district is proposing to review five years’ worth of its discrimination reports filed with the state, to determine if those reports complied with state law.
Other specific proposals: to examine student disciplinary practices and train staff to avoid discriminatory handling; to create a new team approach in each school to deciding student disciplinary action; to invite students to create artwork for display along with new signage promoting tolerance; to survey students about “microaggressions” at school; and to conduct annual surveys of students and other “constituent groups” to measure progress.
The action plan also refers to a soon-to-be-announced task force on race relations being assembled by Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty.
“We will continue to learn together as a community,” the district says, “how to deepen our empathy and take responsibility for our words and actions.”