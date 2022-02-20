CREATIVITY & CAREERS

In Ms. Jackie Costabile's middle school art classes at EverGreen Academy, you will often see the students engaged in some very unique projects that don't just encourage creativity, but foster career development and entrepreneurism. Our eighth grade was interested in barbering skills so Ms. Costabile asked a parent, Mr. Deon'Te Cottingham to come in and speak to the classes about cosmetology and the small business he set up in Kenosha called Regal Society Lifestyle. Seventh grade students were learning about creating floor plans for a house in Mr. Nic Contreras' technology class so they began to build houses out of cardboard and various other materials. Sixth grade students had a cake decorating contest and the winner was able to decorate that cake in class under the guidance of a parent, Ms. Hildelia Saldivar a pastry chef/cake and dessert specialist. The students also were able to decorate cupcakes for the school which was for lunch that day. EverGreen Academy is proud of their students and love to provide a multidisciplinary approach to education.