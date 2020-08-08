COVID-19 can't keep U.G. graduates down

In late May, not knowing if there would be an in-person graduation, a senior motorcade was held. The parade traveled from the Racine County Fairgrounds to the high school.

“I feel like our school has done a really good job at trying to get us closed and closing this chapter in our life,” said DeYoung.

They were both grateful that the school had managed to organize a graduation on the football field, even if it was as late as August.

“I have lots of friends throughout the county that didn’t get a graduation like we did so I’m grateful for what we have,” Esch said.

For instance, students graduating from Racine Unified and Burlington High School had drive-up graduations. But they were not able to have a full in-person graduation with their whole class.

‘It’s a journey’

Despite the circumstances of their graduation, many students had a glass-half-full outlook on the situation. Julia Childers and Geneva Hebron look back on the experience as one that has helped them build character in ways they’ll benefit from going forward.

“We learned how to cope with hard circumstances,” said Childers who has joined the Air Force.