COVID-19 can't keep U.G. graduates down

UNION GROVE — The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented the Class of 2020 from participating in tried-and-true senior class traditions, but that hasn’t dampened graduates’ optimism for the future.
Union Grove High School held a masked, social-distanced graduation for the 2020 class on Thursday on the school football field. And while graduates didn’t have some of the hallmark memories of their senior year, as Connor Esch said, “We’re going to be the year to remember.”
Lifelong lessons.
Esch wore a Iowa State University mask to Thursday’s graduation, where he and fellow grad Adriana DeYoung plan on studying agriculture this fall with a mix of small, in-person classes and online learning. Union Grove High School’s Class of 2020 missed out on half its spring musical, bring your tractor to work day, prom and countless other events, but the biggest thing Esch and DeYoung missed was daily interaction with their classmates.
“You don’t think about everything you have until its taken away from you in the blink of an eye,” Esch said. “It just shows you how much the administrators do, how much the teachers do and how important it is to be in school learning with your classmates.”
DeYoung was still a little disappointed to miss traditional events, special events such as the graduation parade along Main Street in May helped.
In late May, not knowing if there would be an in-person graduation, a senior motorcade was held. The parade traveled from the Racine County Fairgrounds to the high school.
“I feel like our school has done a really good job at trying to get us closed and closing this chapter in our life,” said DeYoung.
They were both grateful that the school had managed to organize a graduation on the football field, even if it was as late as August.
“I have lots of friends throughout the county that didn’t get a graduation like we did so I’m grateful for what we have,” Esch said.
For instance, students graduating from Racine Unified and Burlington High School had drive-up graduations. But they were not able to have a full in-person graduation with their whole class.
‘It’s a journey’
Despite the circumstances of their graduation, many students had a glass-half-full outlook on the situation. Julia Childers and Geneva Hebron look back on the experience as one that has helped them build character in ways they’ll benefit from going forward.
“We learned how to cope with hard circumstances,” said Childers who has joined the Air Force.
“It makes us more flexible and adaptable, which is pretty good for years to come,” said Hebron, who plans to attend the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design. “It’s a journey.”
She also pointed out that their class did get to have the most notable senior skip day.
“We learned how to cope with hard circumstances.” Julia Childers, Union Grove Class of 2020 graduate
"We learned how to cope with hard circumstances."
Julia Childers, Union Grove Class of 2020 graduate
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!