RACINE — Racine County Board Chairman Russell Clark has announced the selections of the new class of representatives for the Racine County Youth in Governance program.
For the sixth year, high school students from across Racine County will serve alongside Racine County Supervisors on County Board committees.
County Supervisor Janet Bernberg, chairman of the Government Services Committee, said incoming youth representatives will be sworn in at the regularly scheduled County Board meeting 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Racine County Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave.
The public is invited to attend. All youth representatives will take an oath to serve the residents of Racine County with a reception following the meeting.
The Racine County Board of Supervisors welcomes the following participants to their committee assignments for the 2019–20 year:
- Jarrett Janes and Vincent Pulice: Economic Development and Land Use Planning Committee
- Zachary Eifert and Keilani Trujillo: Finance and Human Resources Committee
- Melody Dunk-Chapman and Eric Morocco: Government Services Committee
- Marissa Bray and Diya Mehra: Health and Human Development Committee
- Katlynn Gill and Jillian Humphreys: Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee
Current Youth in Governance Representatives Molly Brown, Quinn Cafferty, Ethan Evans, Mackenzie Geschke, Achyut Krishnan, Jessalyn Reschke, Evan Schlicht, Hailey Stoltenberg and Daniel Wan Rosli will also be honored for their service during the 2018–19 term.
“These young people are the future leaders of our communities, and I’m very impressed with the caliber of all of the applicants," Clark said in a statement.
For more information about the Racine County Youth in Governance program, visit www.racinecounty.com or contact the Racine County UW-Extension office at 262-767-2929.
