Cooper teachers get donation appreciation boxes
BURLINGTON — Round Room LLC, a Verizon authorized retailer, recently announced that its 526 TCC stores donated appreciation boxes to more than 500 schools across the United States.

Among them was Cooper Elementary School in Burlington.

The company’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 15 to show support for teachers who are juggling many education hurdles caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since 2014, TCC has donated more than 40,000 supply packs to deserving teachers across the country.

Each participating TCC store partnered with a local, deserving school to donate supply packs that are valued at more than $360 each. The appreciation packs include many virtual and in-person teaching essentials including snacks, permanent markers, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, hand sanitizer and more.

