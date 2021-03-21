 Skip to main content
Cooper receives education bonus
BURLINGTON — Cooper Elementary School is among 24 schools across the U.S. awarded with a $1,000 gift card to Amazon as a part of TCC’s eighth annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway.

As a part of this year’s Big Impact, TCC, a Verizon authorized retailer, selected 24 schools across the U.S. and awarded them $1,000 each to further support their biggest needs throughout the school.

“We are thankful to be able to show our support for schools facing unprecedented challenges this year,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had to balance a whole new list of concerns and have continued to put forth their best effort to positively influence our youth. We hope this token of appreciation for all their efforts helps them continue to impact their students, whether that be virtually or in-person.”

