Conversation on voter suppression Oct. 26

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in partnership with the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, presents a virtual panel discussion on voter suppression followed by interactive discussions from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

The free online event is part of the Coalition’s Courageous Conversations series and features panelists Carl J. Fields, vice president of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing; Reggie Jackson of Nurturing Diversity Partners; Karen Kempinen, co-founder of Empower Uptown; Jade Peeples, law student and political organizer; and Yoger Jose Aguilar Pinto, UW Parkside student and president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 354.

Coming from a range of personal and professional experiences with voter suppression, the panelists will share their perspective and insights on addressing this important issue threatening American democracy.

Individuals may register for the full event which includes the panel discussion followed break-out interactive small group conversations. The initial panel discussion, which is scheduled to last approximately 40 minutes, will be streamed live on YouTube.