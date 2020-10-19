Conversation on voter suppression Oct. 26

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, in partnership with the Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism, presents a virtual panel discussion on voter suppression followed by interactive discussions from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.
The free online event is part of the Coalition’s Courageous Conversations series and features panelists Carl J. Fields, vice president of Ex-incarcerated People Organizing; Reggie Jackson of Nurturing Diversity Partners; Karen Kempinen, co-founder of Empower Uptown; Jade Peeples, law student and political organizer; and Yoger Jose Aguilar Pinto, UW Parkside student and president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Council No. 354.
Coming from a range of personal and professional experiences with voter suppression, the panelists will share their perspective and insights on addressing this important issue threatening American democracy.
Individuals may register for the full event which includes the panel discussion followed break-out interactive small group conversations. The initial panel discussion, which is scheduled to last approximately 40 minutes, will be streamed live on YouTube.
The Kenosha Coalition for Dismantling Racism is a local grassroots organization formed in the 1990s to engage white and Black community members in efforts to close racial gaps.
Voter Suppression Courageous Conversation is part of Election Experience hosted by the College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies to increase issue awareness and knowledge of the political process, so that eligible citizens are motivated to register and to vote.
To register for the event, go to uwp.edu/learn/colleges/socialsciencesprofessionalstudies/electionexperienceevents.cfm.
