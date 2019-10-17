BURLINGTON — Almost a century ago, in 1925, Burlington High School was built at 225 Robert St.
In 2000, when the current BHS building was constructed at 400 McCanna Parkway, the building on Robert Street was converted to a middle school and renamed after Nettie E. Karcher, the first woman attorney in Racine County and a Burlington School Board member for 37 years.
Karcher’s name and legacy will continue with a new 142,384 square-foot, $32.7 million middle school building, ground for which was broken on Wednesday. The new school is expected to be completed by spring 2021.
During the late-afternoon groundbreaking ceremony, anyone who had a hand in the project — from local government to the School Board, representatives from Burlington-based Scherrer Construction and Plunkett Raysich Architects and even current and future Karcher students — participated in the festivities.
“The journey to get to this point was intense,” Burlington Area School District Superintendent Stephen Plank said Wednesday.
Plank pointed to the construction equipment scattered across the nearby Karcher football field signaling the impending surge of activity on the site.
“There’s a lot of excitement in the air,” he said. “It takes it to another level.”
The long road
Plank stepped into the superintendent role on July 1 after former Superintendent Peter Smet retired. When announcing his retirement, Smet said that one reason he felt it was a good time was because the district had managed to pass a referendum to build a new Karcher Middle School.
In November 2018, BASD taxpayers approved $43.65 million in borrowing for construction of a new sixth through eighth-grade middle school, as well as district-wide maintenance, repairs and safety upgrades.
The referendum’s passage was a relief for district officials after a failed 2017 referendum for $94.4 million, that called for building a new middle school, upgrading the high school’s gymnasium and constructing a new community performing arts center.
The district has not yet given final approval of the Karcher design, which BASD spokesperson Julie Thomas said still has some “fine tuning” to be done. But at its Oct. 7 meeting, the School Board approved a guaranteed maximum price of $32.7 million so construction could get started this year while the weather is cooperative.
Karcher Principal Jill Oelslager, who has been involved in the design process, described how students and staff will be able to adapt and use the new building’s spaces to fit their needs.
“This space’s design will provide unlimited flexibility and opportunities for collaboration for all of our students and staff,” said Oelslager. “Staff will have the ability to design their instruction from utilizing large group construction areas such as the gym the commons and the library spaces down to smaller instructional areas located throughout the building. Students will have the ability to collaborate with each other more freely in spaces designed to encourage student collaboration.”
Thomas said the board anticipates granting final approval of the design at its Nov. 4 meeting.
Nicholas Kent from Milwaukee-based Plunkett Raysich Architects waxed philosophically about the new building’s place in history.
“Nearly a century ago, a community gathered here to start a building,” said Kent. “It’s humbling to think about how our work will affect generations come.”
