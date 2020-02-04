Conservatory works with Siena Catholic Schools to ensure no child is without music

Music is for everyone

She finds it meaningful that the conservatory provides music education to students and groups who might not otherwise have access to it.

“I wish that every student in every school across the country had music,” Stalteri said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to teaching K4 through eighth grade music at the academy, she also leads an after-school band program for grades four through eight. Some of the band students received free instruments from the conservatory, saving their parents the cost of rentals.

The conservatory also provides instruments for students to use during class, something the academy never would have been able to do on its own. This year middle school students have used ukuleles, keyboards and bucket drums.

“They’ve responded really well to that,” she said. “That’s been another, I think, huge advantage.”

The conservatory has operated in Milwaukee for about 120 years. The conservatory is a community music school that offers private lessons as well as training to larger groups, and provides tuition-paid programs for the community.