Conservatory works with Siena Catholic Schools to ensure no child is without music

RACINE — On a Wednesday in early January, a group of third graders dressed in red and blue sang as they weaved around each other on the John Paul II Academy stage. Their classmates kept the steady beat of the song with shakers, hand drums and rhythm sticks.
“Icke Ockle blue bottle. Fishes in the sea. If you want a partner. Just choose me,” they sang.
Their teacher, Jeanne Marie Stalteri, is an employee of the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music who began teaching at John Paul II at the start of this school year through the conservatory’s community connections program.
“She is phenomenal,” said Gloria Schumacher, principal at John Paul II. “I cannot rave enough about her. It’s her first year, but she has built good relationships with kids already. She’s very engaging in her teaching and quite honestly, it’s a really, really fun class.”
The academy negotiated a partnership with the conservatory this summer, after Schumacher struggled to find a music teacher for her school. Two other Siena Catholic Schools — Our Lady of Grace Elementary and St. Catherine’s High School — are also utilizing conservatory music teachers this year.
Siena operates six Catholic schools in Racine, including John Paul II, 2023 Northwestern Ave.
“I have loved working with this school and the Conservatory of Music,” Stalteri said.
Music is for everyone
She finds it meaningful that the conservatory provides music education to students and groups who might not otherwise have access to it.
“I wish that every student in every school across the country had music,” Stalteri said.
In addition to teaching K4 through eighth grade music at the academy, she also leads an after-school band program for grades four through eight. Some of the band students received free instruments from the conservatory, saving their parents the cost of rentals.
The conservatory also provides instruments for students to use during class, something the academy never would have been able to do on its own. This year middle school students have used ukuleles, keyboards and bucket drums.
“They’ve responded really well to that,” she said. “That’s been another, I think, huge advantage.”
The conservatory has operated in Milwaukee for about 120 years. The conservatory is a community music school that offers private lessons as well as training to larger groups, and provides tuition-paid programs for the community.
In the past few years the conservatory has increased its community partnerships, providing music programming to schools, organizations, senior centers and day care centers. Last year, the conservatory engaged in 94 community partnerships, including providing teachers at Racine Unified’s Jerstad-Agerholm Middle School.
The conservatory does fundraising to keep its costs down and to provide need-based financial aid and scholarships to students who otherwise might not be able to pay for private lessons.
“We really believe that every child deserves to experience the cognitive benefits and joys from making music,” said Barbara Schneider, director of community partnerships at the conservatory.
The organization serves beginners to advanced students as well as children with adaptive needs.
“There are so many skills that we learn through the study of music,” Schneider said. “It’s just all-encompassing. We really want to make sure that no child is left without music education, specifically high-quality music education.”
The conservatory’s teachers are “highly trained” with masters degrees, and many of them including all three currently working in Racine, work in other conservatory programs and perform music as well.
“Overall, it’s just creating positive experiences,” Stalteri said of her work at John Paul II. “I think that’s my main goal.”
