Connor Petricek selected Racine Lutheran Student of the Month for February

RACINE — Racine Lutheran High School has announced that senior Connor Petricek was selected as the Student of the Month for February. Students are nominated by faculty considering the 2019-20 school year theme: “Love one another as I have loved you.”
The nominating teacher shared:
"Connor devotes himself to the core values of Racine Lutheran High School. He shares his faith through music here and at his church and by being an active volunteer in the community. He works hard to learn, and he competes to stay near the top of his class.
"He demonstrates character by challenging himself with difficult courses and by trying his best to follow the rules and do the right thing. He shows leadership as the vice president of National Honor Society and by asking questions to gain understanding. Connor pushes himself to do all that he can, and in the process, he reflects the values of faith, learning, character and leadership."
