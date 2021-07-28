Connecting university resources with local communities

“Setting Expectations.” Tips to provide clear expectations to children (September).

“HumanKind. Be Both.” This program is a discussion format on how we model kindness and ways we can foster kindness in our children (October).

“Understanding Temperament.” Recognizing the strengths of “spirited” children and strategies that are helpful based on the child’s temperament (November).

For specific dates and topics, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu. Registration is required. Interpretation services are available upon request; contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.

4-H open house

4-H empowers young people to learn by doing through participating in hands-on projects such as citizenship, communication, health, science and agriculture. Youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H.

Adult volunteers are needed in the more than 70 different project areas and in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. A person does not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.