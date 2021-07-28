Connecting university resources with local communities

Extension Racine County will be offering WeCOPE, an evidence-based program that helps adults cope with life stress. WeCOPE has been shown to reduce stress and depression, increase positive affect and improve health. By managing life’s challenges in healthy ways, participants take better care of themselves and others.
This seven-session program will meet online via Zoom. Workshops will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday and Thursday, Sept. 9-30. The workshops are free and registration is required at go.wisc.edu/WeCOPEkrw.
Parent workshops
Extension Racine County offers these parent education workshops:
“Raising Helpful Toddlers,” 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10. Discuss tips to foster helping in toddlers so they grow into young children who are interested in helping in the household.
“Parent Connect,” Thursdays, Sept. 23-Oct. 14, and Tuesdays, Nov. 9 and 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Weekly meetings for parents/caregivers to explore ways to help children strengthen their social-emotional skills.
“Positive Solutions for Families.” Workshops helps parents of young children learn strategies to promote positive behavior. Parents attend six workshops that focus on different topics each week. Virtual or in-person (September to November).
“Setting Expectations.” Tips to provide clear expectations to children (September).
“HumanKind. Be Both.” This program is a discussion format on how we model kindness and ways we can foster kindness in our children (October).
“Understanding Temperament.” Recognizing the strengths of “spirited” children and strategies that are helpful based on the child’s temperament (November).
For specific dates and topics, go to https://racine.extension.wisc.edu. Registration is required. Interpretation services are available upon request; contact Pam Wedig-Kirsch at 262-767-2918 or pam.wedig-kirsch@wisc.edu.
4-H open house
4-H empowers young people to learn by doing through participating in hands-on projects such as citizenship, communication, health, science and agriculture. Youth in 5-year-old kindergarten through one year past high school graduation can join 4-H.
Adult volunteers are needed in the more than 70 different project areas and in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. A person does not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.
An open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Raymond School, 2659 76th St., Raymond. For more information about how to join Racine County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, visit Extension’s website or call the office.
Lawn, garden
Get your lawn and garden questions answered by Extension’s Wisconsin master gardener volunteers serving at the plant health advising offices in Racine, Kenosha and Milwaukee counties. Services include plant diagnosis, plant disease testing, garden related insect identification, soil testing, landscape and gardening information and plant identification. There are fees associated for testing. To get in touch with a plant health advisor, call or text 608-298-6945 or email planthealth.advisors@extension.wisc.edu.
More learning
Extension Racine County offers a variety of virtual programs for individuals and families. Programs are held regularly in the areas of parenting and financial education, 4-H and youth development, nutrition, horticulture and agriculture. Check the Extension website for the latest information on programs at https://racine.extension.wisc.edu or call 262-767-2929.
Sarah Hawks is a family and community educator for UW-Madison Division of Extension-Racine County.