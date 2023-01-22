Concordia to celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week

STURTEVANT — Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave., will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week Jan. 22-28 by incorporating a variety of activities and events which emphasize the theme, “Making Disciples for Life” based on Matthew 28:18-20. As in prior years, the students will be invited to dress in a “Show Your Spirit” theme for each day.
The week’s activities and theme days include:
Monday — “Making Children Disciples for Life”
- Concordia will gather with the other area Lutheran schools to kick off the school week with a special Christian concert at Racine Lutheran High School, 251 Luedtke Ave. Jennie Williamson, Christian recording artist, speaker, songwriter, and producer of AriSon Records will inspire students from kindergarten through 12th grade with her music ministry. Students are encouraged to show their individual school pride on this day by going over the top with their schools’ colors or spirit wear for an “Extreme School Colors Day.” Concordia students are invited to donate $1 to wear a hat during the school day as part of the school’s “Hats that Help” offering collection each day. Proceeds support the Helping Hands for Eastern Europe project with an emphasis on Ukraine. Students will also spend time this week preparing encouraging messages to shut-ins and notes of thanks to members of its church and local community.
- Tuesday —
People are also reading…
“Making Families Disciples for Life.”
- Students will be reminded of the important role our families play in teaching us about Jesus. The school spirit theme is “Dress as your Favorite Book Character.” Alternatively, students and staff are also invited to wear a special T-shirt today designed in support of members of the school family who have recently battled cancer and celebrate them as survivors.
- Wednesday —
“Making Disciples for Life in the Church”
- Students are encouraged to invite special people in their lives (grandparents, parents, other relatives, etc.) to come to share “Kringle with the Kids.” Breakfast for students, staff, and their special guests will begin at 8 a.m., and is followed by an all-school chapel service at 9 a.m. Students will participate in a special service that focuses on Jesus’ call to all of us to be his followers. Students are encouraged to “Dress Like a Teacher” today, as a reminder that Christ encourages us to teach all nations.
- Thursday —
“Celebrating Disciplers Who are Making Disciples for Life.”
- Conversations will turn to what it takes to “grow” a disciple of Jesus. Children will give others hope and help by using their healthy bodies to serve others. Activities include pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade students participating in the school’s 30th annual Kids Heart Challenge (previously known as Jump Rope for Heart). Students are encouraged to wear Kids Heart Challenge shirts awarded in previous years or their favorite exercise or sports apparel as part of “Workout/Sports/Team Apparel Day.” Students are being challenged to raise $16,000 for this cause, exceeding last year’s high of $15,264 collected for the American Heart Association.
- Friday —
“Making Disciples of All Nations for Life.”
- In our lessons today we remember the importance of sharing the gifts God has given us. The spirit activity chosen to close the week is “Crazy Day.” Students and staff are encouraged to come to school dressed in their silliest clothing and/or hairstyles.
Prospective families are encouraged to schedule a tour, shadow day, or contact the principal to obtain information about the school. Call 262-884-0991.