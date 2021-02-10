Concordia Lutheran celebrates Lutheran Schools Week

Thursday

“Serving in Home and Community.” Conversations focused on being dressed and ready for action as we wait for Christ’s return. The day celebrates whether we are at school, church, at play on the beach or in any other activity, we can all be ready to serve Jesus by serving others. Students wore vacation apparel (shorts, sandals, etc.) or took part in a special PJ Day fundraiser.

Friday

“Sent to Serve in the World.” The culminating activity included pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students participating in the school’s 27th annual Kids Heart Challenge Event (previously known as Jump Rope for Heart). Students were invited to wear Kids Heart Challenge shirts awarded in previous years or their favorite exercise apparel as part of Exercise Apparel and KHC T-shirt Day.

Children and staff celebrated the opportunity to use their healthy bodies to serve others throughout the world by raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke. In 2020, just over $10,000 was collected and donated to the American Heart Association through this event. Students were eager to exceed this goal and have raised more than $12,000.