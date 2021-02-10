Concordia Lutheran celebrates Lutheran Schools Week

STURTEVANT — Another successful Lutheran Schools Week is in the books for Concordia Lutheran School, 8500 Durand Ave. This highly anticipated event, occurring Jan. 24-30, incorporated a variety of activities and events that emphasized the theme, “Sent to Serve,” based on Matthew 20:28. As in prior years, the students were invited to dress in a “Show Your Spirit” theme for each day.
Teachers, staff and students alike relished the opportunity to take part in an assortment of activities that brought joy to a relatively quiet school year due to pandemic limitations. Here’s a glimpse at all the fun:
Sunday
“Getting Ready to Serve.” A special worship service was held at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave., to set the stage for this special week. Students in preschool through eighth grade raised their voices together in the anthem, “Make Me a Servant.” New and old friends gathered in worship in social distanced style to celebrate the school’s mission and ministry. A specially crafted CLS virtual tour was assembled to make available to prospective families. This tour allows new families to meet the teachers and discover what Concordia can offer each child.
Monday
“Jesus — Sent to Serve.” To kick off the school week, students were invited to show their school pride by wearing red, black and white or their favorite spirit wear on this School Spirit Apparel Day. The classroom devotion focus was on the topic of service which Christ demonstrated in the Bible by “washing feet” as told in the book of John.
Children learned that when we are serving each other in school, in our family, neighborhood or beyond, we are following Jesus’ example. Concordia students were encouraged to donate $1 to wear a hat during the school day as part of the school’s Hats that Help offering collection. This week-long service project allowed students to wear a hat of their choice every, or any day, by donating. Each dollar received supports the Lutheran Deaf Ministry in Madison.
Students also enjoyed spending time throughout the week preparing messages of appreciation to members of our community that bless all of us with their service daily.
Tuesday
“Pastors & Teachers — Sent to Serve.” On this day, students were reminded that each of us have been equipped by God for service. The school community is thankful for the gifts God has provided through friends, family, teachers, pastors and community service workers. The spirit dressup theme for the day was Essential/Service Worker Apparel Day.
Wednesday
“Serving Together on God’s Team.” Students and staff participated in a special chapel service, led by David Burgess, Racine Lutheran High School executive director, which focused on sharing our God-given gifts to serve others. Students showed their creativity for Radical Hair & Clothes Day.
Thursday
“Serving in Home and Community.” Conversations focused on being dressed and ready for action as we wait for Christ’s return. The day celebrates whether we are at school, church, at play on the beach or in any other activity, we can all be ready to serve Jesus by serving others. Students wore vacation apparel (shorts, sandals, etc.) or took part in a special PJ Day fundraiser.
Friday
“Sent to Serve in the World.” The culminating activity included pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students participating in the school’s 27th annual Kids Heart Challenge Event (previously known as Jump Rope for Heart). Students were invited to wear Kids Heart Challenge shirts awarded in previous years or their favorite exercise apparel as part of Exercise Apparel and KHC T-shirt Day.
Children and staff celebrated the opportunity to use their healthy bodies to serve others throughout the world by raising funds to fight heart disease and stroke. In 2020, just over $10,000 was collected and donated to the American Heart Association through this event. Students were eager to exceed this goal and have raised more than $12,000.
Karli Luchterhand, assistant principal, volunteered to be “slimed” by every student raising $150 or more, while Principal Jeannine Klein will be taking a pie in the face by those raising $200. Students raising $250 or more are looking forward to receiving a Carry-In Lunch with the Principal or Assistant Principal Day. Adding to the excitement were two members of the staff willingly signing up to sport blue or purple hair to encourage students to reach set donation goals.
Klein wrapped up the day by kissing a pig to reward these accomplished students for exceeding last year’s donations.
Virtual tours
Although the school is not currently able to offer tours, prospective families are provided with a virtual tour recording via email link. Concordia will continue its participation in the Racine Parental Choice Program in the upcoming school year for preK4 through eighth-grade students. Information about applying for a voucher or to receive a virtual tour link can be obtained by calling the school office at 262-884-0991.