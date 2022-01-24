Concordia celebrates National Lutheran Schools Week

STURTEVANT — Concordia Lutheran School will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week today through Saturday, Jan. 29, by incorporating a variety of activities and events which emphasize the theme, “In All Things,” based on Colossians 1:15-20. As in prior years, the students will be invited to dress in a “Show Your Spirit” theme for each day. Activities are:
- Today — “Christ with Us.” Students celebrate “Neon Day” by wearing their boldest and brightest colors. Concordia students are invited to donate $1 to wear a hat during the school day as part of the school’s “Lids for Kids” offering collection. This service project will continue through the week. Proceeds will go towards supporting the Garuna School Project coordinated to build classrooms and bring Christ to children in Cambodia. Students will also spend time this week preparing messages of encouragement and thanks to shut-ins and members of the community.
- Tuesday — “Christ the Creator of All Things.” The theme is “Zoom Dress Up Day”. Students and staff are encouraged to dress as they might have in a virtual classroom setting like pajamas or sweat pant bottoms and sweater or sweatshirt on top.
- Wednesday — “God’s Children in All Things” The students will participate in a special chapel service that focuses on the many blessings we receive as God’s children. We are reminded that God loves us without end and we can trust in His grace every day. Students are encouraged to go all out and overload themselves with the school colors of red, black, and white on “Extreme School Colors Day”.
- Thursday — “Church — the Body of Christ in All Things.” Conversations will be focused on remaining connected through the church. Students are invited to workout, sports or team apparel on this day. They will participate in the school’s 29th annual Kids Heart Challenge Event (previously known as Jump Rope for Heart). In 2021, $15,304 was collected and donated to the American Heart Association. Assistant Principal Karli Luchterhand has volunteered to be “slimed” by every student raising $150 or more, while Principal Jeannine Klein will take a pie in the face by those raising $200. The fun will continue with students raising $250 or more receiving an “Carry-In Lunch w/the Principal or Assistant Principal Day.”
- Friday — “Community — Sharing Christ in All Things.” Today’s emphasis is on sharing “Christ in All Things” with our friends and neighbors. Staff and students are encouraged to go crazy with their dress up attire and hair styles for “Crazy Day.”
Prospective families may schedule an appointment to tour the facility to meet teachers, administration and learn more about the school. Concordia participates in the Racine Parental Choice Program offering State funded vouchers for families with studentsPreK4 through eighth grade. Call the school office at 262-884-0991 for more information.