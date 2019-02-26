Try 1 month for 99¢
SOMERS — The Special Interest Group for Computer Science Education has honored a paper published in 2003 by University of Wisconsin-Parkside psychology professor Sylvia Beyer.

“Gender differences in Computer Science students,” was selected from thousands of SIGCSE papers as among the 20 most influential and important SIGCSE publications in the past 50 years.

According to Beyer, the publication included a multitude of factors to help readers understand why females are underrepresented in computer science. Besides comparing female and male computer science majors, Beyer compared them to female and male non-majors in the computer science discipline for additional insight. Julie Perrault and Kelly Hay, former students of Beyer, contributed to the paper.

