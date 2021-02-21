Competition for UWP students promotes entrepreneurial thinking

SOMERS — Registration is open for the WiSys Quick Pitch Competition for students on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus. The competition takes place virtually from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7.

The Quick Pitch aims to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial thinking at UW campuses by inspiring students to consider the impact of the research they are currently undertaking or other innovative ideas they may have, and how such ideas or research findings could ultimately benefit the local economy and society.

“This competition is of great benefit to students by helping them learn how to present their research findings and/or innovative ideas to a wider audience in a ‘jargon free’ and non-technical manner that can be easily understood by all people,” said associate professor David Higgs, Ph.D.

The research-focused, elevator-style pitch competition focuses on the importance of communicating research to the public. Students who were successful in campus-level events had three minutes to present their research to a panel of judges. Students are welcome to present research from any discipline including science, technology, social sciences, humanities, arts, education, business, etc.