Community Women's Club awards scholarships

RACINE — The Community Women’s Club had to cancel its 38th annual scholarship banquet as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but was able to offer scholarships to six high school students. They are Ayanna Crenshaw, Mekiah Donaldson, Miah Ford, Rashaad Henderson, Avery Morris and Jeniyah Scaife. Scholarship donors included SC Johnson.
The Community Women’s Club Inc. was organized in 1982 with the objective of helping high school students meet their educational goals. Each year, $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to high school graduates who plan to attend a four-year accredited college or university. More than 100 scholarships have been awarded to Racine youth. The scholarships are awarded based on academic achievement, financial need and school/community involvement.
Crenshaw
Ayanna Crenshaw, daughter of Daryn and Laticia Crenshaw, is a graduate of The Prairie School. She was a member of the Symphonic Orchestra and Diversity Club, and president of the Black Affinity Club. Crenshaw enjoyed peer tutoring, helping others and tutoring middle school students at 21st Century Preparatory School. She was chosen to represent Prairie at a Student Diversity Leadership Conference, and she was one of 25 students in the nation to serve on the Board for Making Caring Common Program through Harvard University.
Crenshaw was a member of the basketball team and served as two-time captain of Prairie’s track team. She is a drummer and children’s church leader at Christ Community Church. Crenshaw plans to major in business and minor in marketing at Carthage College. Her career goal is to be a marketing account executive.
Donaldson
Mekiah Donaldson, son of Terri Donaldson, is an advanced placement honors graduate of Walden III High School where he excelled in science. In addition to his academic studies, Donaldson participated on a committee which planned and implemented community volunteerism, school competitions and celebrations. He was a member of the Park High School basketball team for three years while attending Walden.
As part of his community service work, Donaldson provided volunteer services at the Tyler-Domer Community Center. He plans to attend Carthage College and major in business and minor in management.
Ford
Miah Ford, daughter of Sherice Ford, has consistently achieved honor roll at St. Catherine’s High School all four years. In addition to her academics, Ford served on the Yearbook Committee, the Black History Month Activities Committee and the Rotary Club Prom Planning Committee. She served as a peer mentor in the Guardian Angel Program, and was a member of the Angel Leadership Academy and the St. Catherine’s Volleyball team. Ford was crowned St. Catherine’s Homecoming Queen in October of 2019.
Ford volunteered for the Racine/Kenosha Community Action Agency food giveaway, the Julian Thomas Elementary School Black History Month Program and Thanksgiving Day Dinner Program. She is a member of the Youth Choir and Young People’s Department at Wayman AME Church. Ford plans to attend Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., and major in social work with a career goal to become a child social worker.
Henderson
Rashaad Henderson, son of Loretta Gadsen, is an honor roll graduate of Park High School. Along with his advanced placement academic studies, he was vice president of the Printing & Graphic Design Club, head editor and senior reporter of The Beacon school newspaper and a member of Project Lead the Way’s Engineering Design and Development Program.
Henderson participated in volleyball and soccer, and was a youth soccer volunteer referee. He was a two-time Varsity captain of the track and field team, and received All Conference and All County honors. Henderson was recognized as scholar athlete five times and was honored as scholar athlete at the City of Racine Hall of Fame ceremony. He plans to pursue studies at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.
Morris
Avery Morris, son of the late Heather Barker and grandson of Jerlene and Nathaniel Barker, is a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. He was actively involved in several school performances including the fall play for three years and spring musical for four years. Morris was a member of the Diversity Club, served as a peer mentor in the Guardian Angel Program, was a member of the Guardian Leadership Academy and holds the honor of being an Angel Ambassador.
Morris is a member of the Youth Choir, Youth in Motion praise dance group and the Young People’s Department at Wayman AME Church. He plans to attend Carthage College in Kenosha and major in music and education and minor in broad field social studies. His goal is to become a history teacher and an actor.
Scaife
Jeniyah Scaife, daughter of Jermaine and Chenita Scaife, is a Case High School International Baccalaureate and honors graduate. She is a member of the National Society of High School Scholars and served as a student ambassador. Scaife also completed coursework in the Project Lead the Way Program, and was a member of the Case Criminal Justice Club, Jazz Band, Drumline and track team. In support of the Health Sciences Academy at Case, Scaife gave presentations and tours, and was a volunteer for the Racine Family Empowerment Day.
Scaife is a member of the Dance in Motion praise dance group at Searching Together Missionary Baptist Church. She plans to attend Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, N.C., and major in forensic science with the goal of becoming a forensic scientist.
