Community Women's Club awards scholarships

Henderson

Rashaad Henderson, son of Loretta Gadsen, is an honor roll graduate of Park High School. Along with his advanced placement academic studies, he was vice president of the Printing & Graphic Design Club, head editor and senior reporter of The Beacon school newspaper and a member of Project Lead the Way’s Engineering Design and Development Program.

Henderson participated in volleyball and soccer, and was a youth soccer volunteer referee. He was a two-time Varsity captain of the track and field team, and received All Conference and All County honors. Henderson was recognized as scholar athlete five times and was honored as scholar athlete at the City of Racine Hall of Fame ceremony. He plans to pursue studies at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh with a goal of becoming a mechanical engineer.

Morris

Avery Morris, son of the late Heather Barker and grandson of Jerlene and Nathaniel Barker, is a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School. He was actively involved in several school performances including the fall play for three years and spring musical for four years. Morris was a member of the Diversity Club, served as a peer mentor in the Guardian Angel Program, was a member of the Guardian Leadership Academy and holds the honor of being an Angel Ambassador.