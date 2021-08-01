Community Women's Club awards scholarships

RACINE — The Community Women’s Club Inc. awarded scholarships to three Racine high school students at its 39th annual scholarship banquet May 27 at Infusino’s Banquet Hall. They are Mekhi Stewart, Brandy James and Angeline Nehmer.

Stewart, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, plans to attend Arizona State University and major in business marketing. His goal is to become an entrepreneur and own his own company. Stewart has been active in his school in becoming leader and mentor as a Guardian Angel and participating in several school organizations. He was a drummer for his school’s pep band and St. Catherine’s Gospel Choir and youth lead drummer at St. Paul’s Missionary Baptist Church. Stewart has been recognized as Senior of the Year and a member of the National Honor Society.

James, a Horlick High School graduate, plans to attend Illinois State University and major in psychology. Her future goal is to become a therapist. James will be the first person in her family to attend college.

Nehmer, a St. Catherine’s High School graduate, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee and major in psychology and eventually pursue a PhD in neuropsychology. Nehmer was a scholar athlete in basketball and volleyball, and was a member of the Angel Leadership Academy, Environmental Club and Guardian Angels to name a few.