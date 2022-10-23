Community Women's Club awards scholarships

RACINE — The Community Women's Club, a nonprofit organization founded in 1982 by Eliza Sims, Corinne Reid-Owens, Betty Thomas and Olivia Bolton Cooper, awarded five $1,000 scholarships May 15 at the 40th scholarship awards program at Roma Lodge. The theme was “Cheers to 40 Years.”

Scholarships recipients are Soija Cameron, Aryanna Crenshaw, Gracie Harmann, Rachaele Luter and Jayla Marshall.

Cameron, daughter of Twyla Clark, is a Case High School graduate and student Southern A & M University in Baton Rouge, La., majoring in political science with an emphasis in pre-law. Her goal is to become a criminal defense lawyer.

Crenshaw, daughter of Daryn and Laticia Crenshaw, is a graduate of The Prairie School and a student at Carthage College, majoring in psychology with a minor in pre-health. Her career goal is to become a psychiatrist.

Harmann, daughter of Dennis Harmann and Leticia Delaat, is a Walden III High School graduate and student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in biology with a double minor in Spanish and business. Her career goal is to work in veterinary medicine.

Luter, daughter of Randall and Jennifer Bias Luter, is a graduate of Case High School and a student at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, N.C., majoring in dental/biology. Her career goal is to become a dentist.

Marshall, daughter of Lamont and Lisa Marshall, is a Horlick High School graduate and student at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, majoring in medicine. Her goal is to be come a nurse practitioner.

Since 1982, more than 100 scholarships have been awarded to high school students who were enrolled in a four-year accredited college or university. The scholarships were awarded to students based on each applicant’s academic achievement, financial need and school/community involvement.