Community Newsletters -- Racine Lutheran High School: Celebrating the past, securing the future

Racine Lutheran High School continues to be blessed with a vibrant and growing school community. During the past several years, many prospective students were turned away due to lack of space.

“We are bursting at the seams,” said Dave Burgess, executive director-principal. “We are housed within a historic building that we have outgrown. With an aging school building and increasing enrollment, addressing our facility issues is an urgent need.”

To support continued excellence in all areas, the school desperately needs an updated and innovative facility transformation. The RLHS improvement plan maximizes educational value and addresses the needs of current and future students. The current facility is debt-free, which makes it a favorable time to implement this expansion project.

Breaking ground

After months of arduous work and planning, RLHS ceremoniously broke ground on the expansion and renovation project on March 7.

The ceremony came with a good dose of fanfare. Members of the board of directors, association churches, Ladies Guild, and foundation grantors celebrated the momentous event.

Don Riegelman, a graduate from the class of 1957 and an honorary chairperson of the campaign, broke ground close to the spot his father, Bill Riegelman, put his shovel in the ground when the school was erected at the same site in 1947.

Following the ceremony, guests gathered for a reception, viewed the latest renderings, and enjoyed pre-renovation tours of the facility.

Building expansion campaign

The $8.2 million comprehensive building expansion project will make a significant difference for the school and the community. More families from Racine and the surrounding area will be able to secure enrollment in the school that offers excellence in academics, athletics, and the arts.

The investment in the building’s enhancements will result in updated academic spaces with the technology and tools students need to compete in today’s global marketplace. The improvements include, but are not limited to, additional new classrooms, an academic support center, a new spacious gymnasium with expanded locker rooms, and a new fitness/weight center. The plan features more than 50,000 square feet of added and renovated space.

“We are providing some of the best educational opportunities available, and we are preparing for future students to benefit from the Christ-centered education offered at Racine Lutheran High School,” stated Burgess. “We will soon be able to accommodate the demand for growth in enrollment, and we look forward to serving the next generation of students.”

To learn more about the school’s building campaign and ways to support RLHS, visit RacineLutheran.org.

Students to benefit

Current RLHS juniors hope the project moves quickly, so they can reap the campaign’s rewards before they graduate in 2023.

“I’m excited for a bigger practice space,” said Jayda Burger, a member of the cheer squad.

Azariah Oates, who participates in theatre productions, commented, “The environment we’ve created here is like a family, and I’m thankful more students can attend.”

Musician and athlete Seth Luxem’s excitement was evident when he said, “It’s cool that more people can come and enjoy what we have to offer here plus take advantage of the improvements.”

The use of the facilities is targeted to begin next spring.

Keeping the faith

The supporters of Racine Lutheran and its expansion project recognize the unique opportunity teens receive each day at the high school. Throughout the year, including during the holy season of Lent, students hear God’s Word on a daily basis. The students worship together every week, and the faculty members encourage them to nurture their personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

“We are all sinners, and we are not worthy of the sacrifice Jesus made for us,” remarked Burgess. “Yet for Christians, this is what makes Easter the best day of the year – the resurrection of Jesus!”

Enrollment

RLHS provides the community’s youth with a valued education, focused on faith, learning, character, and leadership. Families who are interested in learning more about the high school can visit RacineLutheran.org or contact the admissions office at 262.637.6538 or admissions@RacineLutheran.org.

