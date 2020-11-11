Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

Though we aren’t able to welcome guests in person at this time, there is still a lot to virtually see and do at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
“Stupid F##king Bird,” an irreverent, contemporary, and very funny remix of Chekhov’s “The Seagull” will be livestreamed from the Black Box Theatre in the Picken Center Nov. 20-22. Go to uwp.edu/rita.
The UW-Parkside Music Department has been and will continue to share livestreaming performances and recording releases through the semester. People can follow UW-Parkside Music on Facebook for more information on performances: Go to facebook.com/uwparksidemusic.
Exhibitions
The UW-Parkside Galleries also have a number of exhibitions available to the public, which can be viewed online via the Rita webpage, uwp.edu/therita. Available exhibitions include “Kledage,” sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm; “Mo…un…tain” from Santiago Cucullu; and the “Senior Show” (Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber and Adrienee Shimada).
UW-Parkside also invites K-12 student artists to participate in “Art = Heart,” a special exhibition aimed at child artists. Everyone who sends in their work by the Dec. 1 deadline will have their work included in the exhibition, which will run Dec. 1-March 11. The exhibition is planned to be available on site and virtually. To participate, students are asked to think about how being creative and making art brings them joy, comfort, peace and happiness.
They should make an original artwork that can be mailed in a 9-inch by 12-inch envelope. Include name, school and grade level on the front of the artwork. Mail it by Dec. 1 to: Art = Heart Exhibition, UW-Parkside Mathis Gallery, 900 Wood Road, Kenosha, WI, 53144. Students can get more information and also request a stamped envelope at uwp.edu/artheart.
Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month and UW-Parkside has been hosting a variety of speakers and virtual events throughout the month. Upcoming events are:
- A student-led discussion facilitated by the MOSAIC Educators on the history of the dehumanization of Native Americans in the United States will be held at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
- Heather Kind Keppel will be giving a presentation on the REDress Project, a public installation created in response to the missing and murdered indigenous women epidemic in Canada and the United States, at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17.
To register or for more information, go to uwp.edu/nahm.
Making a difference
The UW-Parkside community came together on Nov. 5 to pack 588 boxes of food at the Shalom Center as the food bank is working towards greater food security during the pandemic. On Nov. 7, students, faculty and staff hosted a drive-through food drive at the Sports and Activity Center, collecting non-perishable food items for the Shalom Center as well. In conjunction with Root-Pike WIN, UW-Parkside held a cleanup on the Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course removing invasive buckthorn and improving pollinator habitat. UW-Parkside began its United Way campaign Nov. 9.
2020 Election Experience
UW-Parkside has been committed to fostering civic-minded students, alumni, staff and faculty. On November 11, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Aubri McDonald will host a community discussion examining the politicization of Title IX rules for addressing sexual misconduct on college campuses from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Simon Akindes will host a community discussion reflecting on similarities between elections in the USA and the developing world, especially Latin America and Africa, from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
To register or for more information, go to uwp.edu/eeevents.
Community conversations
Jonathan Shailor (UW-Parkside), Pastor Kara Baylor (Carthage College) and students in the UW-Parkside certificate program in conflict analysis and resolution have been facilitating a series of free conversations open to the community. Two more discussions will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 11 and Dec. 2, via Zoom.
To register, send email to Shailor at shailor@uwp.edu.
Moon Shot for Equity
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Carthage College, Milwaukee Area Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee have joined a national initiative led by education firm EAB aimed at ending equity gaps in higher education by 2030. These institutions comprise the first regional consortium of higher education institutions to sign on to the Moon Shot for Equity.
They will work together and with EAB to help more underrepresented students of color and other historically underserved populations graduate from college. Visit eab.com/moonshot to learn more.
