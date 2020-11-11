Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

Though we aren’t able to welcome guests in person at this time, there is still a lot to virtually see and do at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“Stupid F##king Bird,” an irreverent, contemporary, and very funny remix of Chekhov’s “The Seagull” will be livestreamed from the Black Box Theatre in the Picken Center Nov. 20-22. Go to uwp.edu/rita.

The UW-Parkside Music Department has been and will continue to share livestreaming performances and recording releases through the semester. People can follow UW-Parkside Music on Facebook for more information on performances: Go to facebook.com/uwparksidemusic.

Exhibitions

The UW-Parkside Galleries also have a number of exhibitions available to the public, which can be viewed online via the Rita webpage, uwp.edu/therita. Available exhibitions include “Kledage,” sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm; “Mo…un…tain” from Santiago Cucullu; and the “Senior Show” (Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber and Adrienee Shimada).