Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is proud to continue to serve the community and innovate in the higher education community. Over the last several months, UW-Parkside has achieved significant accolades that help to highlight and promote student success, create engaging learning experiences for the campus and community and has been recognized for innovative programs.

Chancellor Debbie Ford called it an honor to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee on the economy on Monday. The field hearing, which was held at UW-Parkside’s Student Center, highlighted the efforts of area businesses and the university to create a climate that helps graduates move successfully into the workforce. It marked the first time a congressional hearing was held in Wisconsin.

The House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth has been holding hearings across the nation to explore education pathways to opportunity and economic prosperity.

Reflecting on the historic event at UW-Parkside, Chancellor Ford said, “It was very appropriate that the committee met in southeastern Wisconsin — the most diverse region of our state and what is today an epicenter of vibrant economic growth.”

Communication Department honor

The UW-Parkside Communication Department was awarded the UW System’s Board of Regents Teaching Excellence Award. The prestigious award, the system’s highest honor, was presented to the department at the Board of Regents meeting April 8 in Stevens Point.

Adrienne Viramontes, associate professor and communication department chair, accepted the award on behalf of the department. Viramontes said the award honors the hard work of her colleagues, and reflects the department’s longstanding commitment to student success.

Gavin honored

Andrew Gavin, UW-Parkside director of athletics, has been named a 2021-22 National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) Cushman & Wakefield AD of the Year, which was announced March 15.

Gavin, who joined UW-Parkside in August of 2017, will be honored in conjunction with the 57th annual NACDA & Affiliates Convention on June 28 in Las Vegas. He is one of the four winners from NCAA Division II, along with Joseph Clinton (Dominican College), Clyde Doughty (Bowie State) and Bren Stevens (University of Charleston).

Parkside Day

On April 7, the University of Wisconsin-Parkside hosted its fourth annual Parkside Day, a day of giving and activities in support of the university, with presenting sponsor HARIBO of America. Based on preliminary results, more than 1,700 individuals across the nation participated in the day through donating, volunteering and the Ranger Run run/walk event. Parkside Day generated $155,086 in donations to scholarships, athletics and programs of the university from 1,082 donors.

The number of donors — 1,082 individuals and businesses making financial contributions — is significant to UW-Parkside, as the highest number of donors to date for the annual Parkside Day.

“This year’s Parkside Day results truly demonstrate the collective impact of the UW-Parkside community,” said Linnéa Booher, director of donor and alumni engagement and the lead organizer of Parkside Day. “Adding our gifts together created a powerful result, and the result of one day has a lasting effect as students receive life-changing scholarships and opportunities.”

Rita’s 10th anniversary

A Sunday at the Rita open house was held April 24 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for the Arts and Humanities at UW-Parkside. The event featured a performance by Parkside Range and a reception for “Together Again: Racine/Kenosha” in the Fine Arts Gallery.

