Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside is part of the vanguard of theater education

SOMERS — The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) recognized two University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater professors with Special Achievement Awards at the national virtual awards ceremony in May.
Jody Sekas and Kevin Gray received this well-merited recognition for their set and sound designs of “Stupid F##king Bird.” In the announcement of the winners, KCACTF wrote: “During these unprecedented times, we celebrate these imaginative and evocative theater-makers and productions as being at the forefront of a revolution in artistry that ignites conversations of national importance.” They describe the winning colleges and universities as at the vanguard of theater education.
But the accolades do not end there. Earlier in the award season, the UW-Parkside production of “Stupid F##king Bird,” directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, received an invitation to the KCACTF Region III as one of five plays to be showcased at the regional festival. The production was seen by hundreds of new viewers. To the surprise of all involved, the playwright, Aaron Posner, reached out to Conte-Williamson to ask for permission to view the production. Permission was graciously granted and Posner later spoke with the cast and crew about their work.
At the same regional competition, theater student Jessica Baker snagged the top prize — for the second time in three years — for her lighting design of “Romeo and Juliet” — directed by Professor Brian Gill. Theater student Jack Purves took first prize for his sound design of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” — directed by UWP alumnus Dylan Roberts. Both Baker and Purves competed in May at the virtual KCACTF National Festival. Including this winter’s award, UW-Parkside has won the Regional 3 lighting competition for five consecutive years.
Finally, Misti Bradford, chair of the Theatre Arts Department, was selected the incoming national vice chair of design, technology and management for KCACTF. She will serve for three years and then move up to become national chair of DTM for an additional three-year commitment.
The Department of Theatre Arts at UW-Parkside spent much of last summer preparing to offer their students a rich, educational experience despite a worldwide pandemic. In addition to mask-wearing, social distancing and eventually frequent Covid testing, professors, students and staff had to reinvent their craft for the video camera. The department would eventually livestream five fully produced plays as well as student-directed staged readings throughout the academic year. The culminating production was the musical “Cinderella” with 16 cast members and seven cameras and which was seen by hundreds of high school students both at home and in school.
Theater performances
The UW-Parkside theater department is excited about the lineup for the upcoming year. Director Fabrice Conte-Williamson presents Margaret Atwood’s “The Penelopiad” Oct. 15-24 in the Black Box Theatre. Ancient epic turned novella turned play, “The Penelopiad” recounts Homer’s Greek poem from the perspective of Odysseus’s wife, Penelope.
Directed by Brian Gill, “The Thanksgiving Play,” by Larissa FastHorse, will be performed in the Black Box Theatre Dec. 3-12. Good intentions collide with absurd assumptions in Larissa FastHorse’s wickedly funny satire, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scrambles to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.
“Indecent” by Paula Vogel, directed by Rachael Swartz, was inspired by the true events surrounding the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history. It will be performed in the Black Box Theatre March 4-13.
From April 29-May 8, the Department of Theatre Arts presents “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen, directed by Gill on the main stage theater. It tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.
Visit uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm for ticket information and to read more about upcoming performances.
Music performances
The Noon Concert Series is returning. The UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities presents live music performances in Bedford Concert Hall at noon Fridays, Oct. 1-Nov. 19. These performances include Cache, Mariachi Las Sirenas, UW-Parkside Jazz Ensemble, UW-Parkside Choirs and The Belle Ensemble as well as various UW-Parkside student performances.
Go to uwp.edu/rita for ticket information and to read more about upcoming performances.