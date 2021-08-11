Community Newsletter: UW-Parkside is part of the vanguard of theater education

SOMERS — The Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF) recognized two University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater professors with Special Achievement Awards at the national virtual awards ceremony in May.

Jody Sekas and Kevin Gray received this well-merited recognition for their set and sound designs of “Stupid F##king Bird.” In the announcement of the winners, KCACTF wrote: “During these unprecedented times, we celebrate these imaginative and evocative theater-makers and productions as being at the forefront of a revolution in artistry that ignites conversations of national importance.” They describe the winning colleges and universities as at the vanguard of theater education.

But the accolades do not end there. Earlier in the award season, the UW-Parkside production of “Stupid F##king Bird,” directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson, received an invitation to the KCACTF Region III as one of five plays to be showcased at the regional festival. The production was seen by hundreds of new viewers. To the surprise of all involved, the playwright, Aaron Posner, reached out to Conte-Williamson to ask for permission to view the production. Permission was graciously granted and Posner later spoke with the cast and crew about their work.